Coin Master: All active free spins links (July 10, 2023)

Coin Master features a virtual slot machine for obtaining various in-game action items. It grants coins for building villages, Pet XP for leveling up pets, and Pet food for keeping them active. You can also get shields for defending your villages, and spins that activate the slot machine. The latter offers a raiding and attacking opportunity for action items, which also provides coins.

The whole gameplay revolves around using spins and the slot machine. Coin Master allows stacking up to 50 spins in the inventory at a given time. Performing various in-game activities, including completing villages and inviting friends, grants spins. Developer Moon Active also provides links every day that bestow free spins. This article lists all active free spin links on July 10, 2023.

All active Coin Master free spins'a links for July 10, 2023

Coin Master is famous for hosting daily events; you can play at least one every day. It also holds an off-game event, a social media contest, that rewards generously. On the title’s official Facebook and Twitter pages, Moon Active posts a couple of videos or photos with puzzles centered around the game.

You can find one redeemable link on every such post. It provides free spins, often paired with free coins and other resources. Each remains valid for only two days, and all users can claim them only once per Coin Master account. That said, here are all the free spin links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/bntlwG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OZRpwr - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/EbaABH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lxTuBH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eGWihn - 25 free spins

These links are handy for getting you started for the day. You can claim freebies from these links in Coin Master without breaking a sweat. The process only requires installing the app on your handheld and having an active internet connection.

Then, click on any link from the above list to open the app directly on your phone. Lastly, Tap the green Collect button in a dialog box that appears, adding all free goodies to your profile.

Apart from these links, several methods reward plenty of free spins in this idle title. You can participate in the earlier-mentioned social media contests; thousands of fans join these contests.

Crack the puzzle and type out your answer under each post comment section. Given the number of participants, only a few users become winners through a lottery system. You can also try your luck and win awesome rewards, including free spins.

You can get more free spins by finishing villages, completing card sets, requesting from team members, inviting friends, and more. Alternatively, this free-to-play title also offers in-app purchases for spins, coins, chests, Pet food, and Pet XP.

