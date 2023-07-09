All working free spins links in Coin Master (July 9, 2023)

Developed by Moon Active, Coin Master is a single-player casual adventure title. You can acquire in-game items in it, including spins, by spinning the slot machine. It also offers an attacking or raiding opportunity that rewards coins as loot. The title also features pets that grant buffs in attacking, raiding, or defending your village. Further, you can build over 450 villages using coins to be the ultimate Coin Master.

Activating the slot machine requires spins, which are crucial resources. This idle title allows you to hold up to 50 spins. There are ample ways for you to earn them. Meanwhile, the developer also provides daily links that contain free spins. This article lists all working free spins links for July 9, 2023.

Coin Master: All working links for free spins (July 9, 2023)

Moon Active posts two to three links everyday via a post containing a photo or video puzzle. They are a part of daily social media contests that reward players with hefty amounts of free coins, spins, and other items. With that said, below is the list of all working links providing free spins for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/EbaABH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lxTuBH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eGWihn - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SJrWQj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YNxdel - 10 free spins and three million coins

You must use these links to claim freebies soon because they are valid for only two days. Additionally, they are redeemable only once per account.

The method for redeeming these links is fairly simple:

Ensure you’ve installed Coin Master on your handheld, and have an active internet connection.

Then, click any link from the above list to open the app directly on your phone.

After the app loads its resources, a dialog box appears with a green Collect button.

Tap on it to add all applicable freebies to your profile.

As mentioned, participating and winning in daily social media contests also reward free goodies. You must crack the puzzle themed around the title and type your answer under each post’s comment section. Since there are thousands of fans partaking in them, Moon Active chooses winners through a lottery system. However, only those who give the correct answer are eligible to win the competition.

You can also earn more spins through the ways listed below:

Inviting friends

Collecting daily gifts from the friend list

Requesting from a team member

Finishing villages

Completing card sets

Popping balloons when they are active

Participating in tournaments and events.

Alternatively, you can purchase free spins in this free-to-play title from the in-app store. Tap the Main Menu button in the Main Screen. Then, click the Shop icon to enter the store and make a purchase in Coin Master.

