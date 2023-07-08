Coin Master working free spins links (July 8, 2023)

Coin Master players get daily free spins by redeeming the link provided by the developers at Moon Active. This is the quickest and most reliable way to obtain freebies. Spins, represented by the lightning symbol, activate the slot machine. It provides attacking or raiding opportunities to earn coins and other in-game resources. You can also use pets to gain rewards from attacks or raids.

While Coin Master also offers purchasing spins, it might not be a viable option for everyone. You must grind for spins by building villages, finishing card sets, and performing other in-game actions.

However, using developer-provided links, you can get free spins without breaking a sweat or purchasing. This article lists all active links for July 8, 2023.

Coin Master: All active free spins links for July 8, 2023

Moon Active holds daily social media contests on the title’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts. They upload a couple of simple video or photo puzzles themed around Coin Master. Fans can participate by cracking them and entering their answer in each post’s comment section.

There are thousands of comments on each post. Moon Active announces a few winners through a lottery system from those who gave the correct answer. Winners get billions of free spins, thousands of free coins, and other items such as pet XP, pet food, and more.

You can find a link on each puzzle post that generously provides daily free spins, often accompanied by other items. That said, here are all the active links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/SJrWQj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YNxdel - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/UsvhpQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TqYuEY - 25 free spins

All Coin Master links expire after two days; therefore, consider redeeming them sooner. Furthermore, any particular link is redeemable only once per account. Using these links is like a walk in the park in this idle title. You can follow these reasonably easy steps:

Install the app on your handheld. Click on any link from the list above. It opens Coin Master directly on your phone. Wait until it fully loads. Then, a dialog box states the rewards you receive. Tap the green Collect button in the box, adding all freebies to your profile.

Besides these links, several other methods exist for getting more free spins. Some include finishing villages, completing card sets, participating in events, competing in tournaments, and more. You can check their details from icons on the Main screen below the Main Menu button.

