All upgrade bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4

Upgrade benches are scattered all across the Fortnite island.

There have been 28 total Fortnite upgrade benches found so far, and there could very well be more hidden away. They are spread out in a way that finding one should not be difficult, no matter what part of the map a player ends up. They are typically found inside of buildings, rather than out in the open.

Locations of all the Fortnite Upgrade Benches revealed

Image via Epic Games

Every named location in Fortnite has an upgrade bench located directly within. That makes for 17 upgrade benches in the most common landing locations. These named points of interest will be the easiest places to find upgrade benches in.

That means there are 11 upgrade benches found off the beaten Fortnite path. These can be used during player rotations. When heading toward the circle, moving to the nearest POI could be a death sentence. Therefore, knowing the other upgrade bench locations is important.

The video above, by Youtube user Neon Slice, showcases each upgrade bench in Fortnite much more in depth. The video guide does a wonderful job of showing the specific buildings where the upgrade benches are found. The player then enters and locates the benches inside.

Fortnite upgrade benches

Image via Epic Games

Upgrade benches were added to Fortnite after the initial patch of Chapter 2 - Season 1. The mechanics are similar to a vending machine, where you deposit materials, in exchange for an upgraded weapon. Sidegrading is also a capability when using an upgrade bench.

Sidegrading is when a Fortnite player uses materials to change their weapon to a counterpart of the same rarity and category. Examples of this would be changing a common Suppressed SMG to a common Tactical SMG. Another example would be sidegrading an epic Pump Shotgun to an epic Combat Shotgun. That is how sidegrading works.

Upgrading works the same as sidegrading, but as the term implies, gives a better weapon rather than an alternate. An AR or Sniper Rifle, for example, can be upgraded in rarity. With enough materials, an uncommon weapon can be upgraded to a rare, then to an epic, and finally to a legendary as well.