Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5: Top 3 locations that we would like to see

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 will arrive shortly. Season 4 has seen a massive crossover with Marvel Comics. It will surely end with Galactus coming to the island and a giant battle ensuing. However, no one knows what the outcome of that battle will be.

There are many theories as to what will happen. Some think Galactus will win and force the Marvel heroes to travel back in time. Others think there will be a Season 5 crossover with both Marvel and DC Comics. Many want the old map back, just for nostalgia's sake. That is unlikely to happen, per Donald Mustard's brother, but fans can dream.

3 locations we would like to see in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5

#3 – Pleasant Park

Currently, Pleasant Park is occupied by Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom. Appropriately named Doom's Domain, the location hasn't really changed much. There are additions such as the Doom statue and the underground lair area. If the old map returns, this is a popular spot that will come with it. Otherwise, Fortnite players want to see Doctor Doom simply kicked out, so that Pleasant Park can become pleasant again.

#2 – Gotham

Gotham returning to Fortnite goes along with the Marvel vs. DC crossover theory. The Marvel heroes may have to travel in time. Gotham was in the Titled Towers location some time ago. There is a wild theory that the Marvel characters will have to call upon DC characters to help them, or potentially travel to another dimension, in which a huge DC crossover is happening, similar to this current Marvel one. Fortnite is about to get crazier than ever.

#1 – Dusty Depot

So many Fortnite players want Dusty Depot to return in Season 5. Dusty Depot is one of the original Fortnite locations. It was eventually leveled by a meteor and became Dusty Divot. Then, when the black hole sucked up the entire Chapter 1 map, it hasn't been seen since. This hope that the old map will return due to some time traveling or as an LTM, is wishful thinking. Fortnite fans don't care though, as they just want their Depot back.