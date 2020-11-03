Fortnite: Getting better at the game one kill at a time

Fortnitemares on Fortnite is coming to an end, and we just have about a month left for the current season to finish. So if you haven't been able to make much of a headway in the game, you would probably want to get better by the time the new season begins so that you can rake up those kills easily. It's not that difficult to get those kills. If most players can do it, so can you.

We'll give you a few pointers about getting better in the game, so be patient and read on.

How to get better at Fortnite one kill at a time?

#1 Weapons

First things first, assuming you're a new player, you'll need to know the kind of weapons available. Weapons are segregated based on their colors. Here's what the colors mean:

Grey: Common

Green: Uncommon

Blue: Rare

Purple: Epic

Gold: Legendary

Image Credits: Epic Games

Gold guns do the most damage, whereas grey guns do the least. A rocket launcher has a greater AoE damage than a pistol, and an assault rifle has a higher rate of fire than a shotgun. The blue shotgun is way better than the grey or the green one.

#2 Landing spots

Just like any other battle royale game, Fortnite features many landing spots throughout the map. But, not all landing spots are equally good. There will be some good spots and some bad spots, and some exceptionally nice spots which are crawling with players.

Choosing a spot right along the battle bus trajectory is a smart idea. You would want to try landing at Doom's Domain, Slurpy Swamps, The Authority, or Dirty Docks. All these four areas have really good loots. Also, do watch out for other people dropping into similar zones.

Image Credits: Epic Games

#3 Teamwork

If you really want to get better at Fortnite, then you might as well start playing as a team. That way, you not only get to learn from your teammates in the game; you also learn to strategize and work your way out of tight spots. For battle royale games like Fortnite, teamwork is very important.

Focusing on these three tips will help you progress in Fortnite. The rest boils down to how much time you have invested in the game. Because being trigger-happy is nothing but muscle memory. So the more you grind, the better you'll get at it. There are several aim trainers available on the internet, which will help you get better at shooting in Fortnite. Happy gaming!