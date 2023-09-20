All Valorant nominations at The Esports Awards 2023

Valorant has garnered quite a number of nominations this year in The Esports Awards, which is only a few months away. For the second time in a row, it is happening in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award show will be hosted at the Zouk nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas. With voting active till November 20, you can go to The Esports Awards' official website to cast your votes.

The results will be announced on the thirtieth of the same month. Below are all the nominees at The Esports Awards 2023.

The Esports Awards 2023: All Valorant nominations and more

Esports Team of the Year

Fnatic (Valorant)

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Team Vitality (CS:GO)

Team Vitality (Rocket League)

New York Subliners (Call of Duty)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

w7m Esports (Rainbow Six Siege)

Echo (ML:BB)

Gaimin Gladiators (DOTA)

TSM (Apex Legends)

Esports organization of the year

The following are all Valorant organizations:

Team Vitality

Loud

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

Gen.G Esports

Karmine Corp

Moist Esports

100 Thieves

NAVI

NRG

The final nominee in this category - OpTic Gaming

Esports Coach of the Year

Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses)

Other nominees in this category:

Danny “Zonic” Sørensen

Victor “Ferra” Francal

Ehsan “DREAL” Javed

Igor “igoorctg” Santos

Renzo “Renzo” Oemrawsingh

Jan “Swani” Müller

Aske “Cy-” Larsen

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Evil Geniuses)

Other nominees in this category - Alexis “Zen” Bernier

Thomas “Scrappy” Ernst

Kim “D0NGHAK” Min-sung

Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan

Anders “Vejrgang” Vejrgang

Martin “Yike” Sundelin

Esports PC Player of the Year

Emir “Alfajer” Beder

Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Non-Valorant-related nominees in this category:

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Cho “Maru” Seong-ju

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Quinn “Quinn” Callahan

Nemanja “Hunter” Kovač

Zhuo “Knight” Ding

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen

Jung “Chovy” Ji-hun

Esports Color Caster of the Year

Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson

Michael “hypoc” Robins

Non-Valorant-related nominees in this category:

Marc “Caedrel” Robert Lamont

Dan “Gaskin” Gaskin

John “JohnnyBoi_i” MacDonald

Mohan “Launders” Govindasamy

Thomas “Chance” Ashworth

Ioannis “Fogged” Loucas

Dominik “Lacoste” Stipić

Chad “Spunj” Burchill

Esports Desk Analyst of the Year

Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcrantz

Other nominees in this category unrelated to Riot Games' title:

Tyler “Tbates” Bates

Barento “Raz” Mohammed

Alyssa “Allycxt” Parker

Anthony “NAMELESS” Wheeler

Mira “Ephey” Riad

Alex “Mauisnake” Ellenberg

Kale “Genome” Morton

Mathieu “Maniac” Quiquerez

Esports Host of the Year

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Yinsu “Yinsu” Collins

Other nominees in this category:

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Freya “Freya” Spiers

Sean “Stax” Stackhouse

Caleb “WavePunk” Simmons

Chris Puckett

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Lottie Van-Praag

Ana Xisdê

James “Dash” Patterson

Esports Play-by-Play Caster of the Year

Brennon “Bren” Hook

Lauren “Pansy” Scott

Other nominees in this category that aren't related to Riot Games' offering:

Steven "Tasty Steve" Scott

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Mark “Onset” Hatcher

Conner “Scrawny” Girvan

Brandon Smith

Callum “Shogun” Keir

Clayton “Captain Flowers” Raines

Mitch “Uber” Leslie

Bruno “BrunoClash” Veiga Lopes

Miles Ross

Esports Content Creator of the Year

LOUD

theScore esports

Non-Valorant nominees in this category:

Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma

Seth “Scump” Abner

Tribo Gaules

S8ul Esports

Andrew “Judo Sloth”

One True King OTK

Last Free nation

Christian “IWDominate” Rivera

Esports Personality of the Year

Ludwig “Ludwig” Aghren

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast” Wang

Victor “Coringa” Augusto

Other nominees in this category:

Seth “Scump” Abner

Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta

Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr.

Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Hector “H3cz” Rodriguez

Naman “Mortal” Mathur

Esports Streamer of the Year

Ibai Llanos

Tarik “tarik” Celik

Other nominees in this category:

Félix “XQC” Lengyel

Kai Cenat

Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta

Blaire “QTCinderella”

Seth “Scump” Abner

Aliffe “Paulinho o Loko” Henrique Carvalho

Samy “Riversgg” Rivera

Chikara “FPS_Shaka” Kawakami

Esports Game of the Year

Valorant

Other nominees in this category:

League of Legends

CS:GO

Rocket League

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

PUBG MOBILE

Dota 2

Fortnite

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Liquipedia

Dot Esports

Dexerto

Other nominees in this category:

Esports Insider

HLTV

Esports Charts

Sports Business Journal

Esports Journalist of the Year

Richard Lewis

Alejandro Gomis

Mikhail Klimentov

Other nominees in this category:

Dominic Sacco

Kevin Hitt

Alexander Lee

James Fudge

Antonio Yuste

Cecilia D'Anastasio

Esports Publisher of the Year

Riot Games (for Valorant)

Other nominees in this category:

Moonton

Supercell

The Pokémon Company

Valve

Psyonix

EA

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year

Riot Games

Other nominees in this category:

EFG

Esports Engine

Blast

Psyonix

Esports Content of the Year

JOIN THE NEW ERA | 2023 VCT LOCK//IN | Cinematic Trailer | Valorant

Valorant Roster Announcement 2023 | Team Liquid

Other nominees in this category:

GG Legends (Gucci)

RALPH LAUREN X G2 LIMITED COLLECTION (G2 Esports)

Counter-Strike: It's in our DNA

Faker: A decade of greatness

The Breakdown (Scump)

Greatest Comeback In Dota 2 History: The Return Of Ceb (Red Bull)

Risking It All: The Tale of Gen.G

FURIA: Behind the Game

Esports Cosplay of the Year

Larissa Rochefort (Sage)

Other nominees in this category:

LittleJem

Kinpatsu Cosplay

Annjelife

Inaste

AkemikunCosplay

Bec of Hearts

Esports Creative of the Year

Tiago “Liquid Enigma” Paixao

Sydneycreates

Other nominees in this category:

Ovilee May

SesoHQ

Kvindsgn

Thorsten Denk

Esports Creative Team of the Year

LOUD

G2 Esports

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

Sentinels

Other nominees in this category:

North Studio

Flyquest

NMBRS Studio

Paper Crown

It's worth mentioning that each of these categories' first few nominees are related to Valorant, while the other ones are not.

The above are the final nominees for The Esports Awards; you can cast your vote once every twenty-four hours.