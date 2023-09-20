All Valorant nominations at The Esports Awards 2023

Valorant has garnered quite a number of nominations this year in The Esports Awards, which is only a few months away. For the second time in a row, it is happening in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award show will be hosted at the Zouk nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas. With voting active till November 20, you can go to The Esports Awards' official website to cast your votes.
The results will be announced on the thirtieth of the same month. Below are all the nominees at The Esports Awards 2023.
The Esports Awards 2023: All Valorant nominations and more
Esports Team of the Year
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Team Vitality (CS:GO)
- Team Vitality (Rocket League)
- New York Subliners (Call of Duty)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- w7m Esports (Rainbow Six Siege)
- Echo (ML:BB)
- Gaimin Gladiators (DOTA)
- TSM (Apex Legends)
Esports organization of the year
The following are all Valorant organizations:
- Team Vitality
- Loud
- Team Liquid
- G2 Esports
- Gen.G Esports
- Karmine Corp
- Moist Esports
- 100 Thieves
- NAVI
- NRG
The final nominee in this category - OpTic Gaming
Esports Coach of the Year
- Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses)
Other nominees in this category:
- Danny “Zonic” Sørensen
- Victor “Ferra” Francal
- Ehsan “DREAL” Javed
- Igor “igoorctg” Santos
- Renzo “Renzo” Oemrawsingh
- Jan “Swani” Müller
- Aske “Cy-” Larsen
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young
Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Evil Geniuses)
Other nominees in this category - Alexis “Zen” Bernier
- Thomas “Scrappy” Ernst
- Kim “D0NGHAK” Min-sung
- Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan
- Anders “Vejrgang” Vejrgang
- Martin “Yike” Sundelin
Esports PC Player of the Year
- Emir “Alfajer” Beder
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov
Non-Valorant-related nominees in this category:
- Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
- Cho “Maru” Seong-ju
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Quinn “Quinn” Callahan
- Nemanja “Hunter” Kovač
- Zhuo “Knight” Ding
- Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen
- Jung “Chovy” Ji-hun
Esports Color Caster of the Year
- Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson
- Michael “hypoc” Robins
Non-Valorant-related nominees in this category:
- Marc “Caedrel” Robert Lamont
- Dan “Gaskin” Gaskin
- John “JohnnyBoi_i” MacDonald
- Mohan “Launders” Govindasamy
- Thomas “Chance” Ashworth
- Ioannis “Fogged” Loucas
- Dominik “Lacoste” Stipić
- Chad “Spunj” Burchill
Esports Desk Analyst of the Year
- Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcrantz
Other nominees in this category unrelated to Riot Games' title:
- Tyler “Tbates” Bates
- Barento “Raz” Mohammed
- Alyssa “Allycxt” Parker
- Anthony “NAMELESS” Wheeler
- Mira “Ephey” Riad
- Alex “Mauisnake” Ellenberg
- Kale “Genome” Morton
- Mathieu “Maniac” Quiquerez
Esports Host of the Year
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Yinsu “Yinsu” Collins
Other nominees in this category:
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Freya “Freya” Spiers
- Sean “Stax” Stackhouse
- Caleb “WavePunk” Simmons
- Chris Puckett
- Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
- Lottie Van-Praag
- Ana Xisdê
- James “Dash” Patterson
Esports Play-by-Play Caster of the Year
- Brennon “Bren” Hook
- Lauren “Pansy” Scott
Other nominees in this category that aren't related to Riot Games' offering:
- Steven "Tasty Steve" Scott
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Mark “Onset” Hatcher
- Conner “Scrawny” Girvan
- Brandon Smith
- Callum “Shogun” Keir
- Clayton “Captain Flowers” Raines
- Mitch “Uber” Leslie
- Bruno “BrunoClash” Veiga Lopes
- Miles Ross
Esports Content Creator of the Year
- LOUD
- theScore esports
Non-Valorant nominees in this category:
- Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma
- Seth “Scump” Abner
- Tribo Gaules
- S8ul Esports
- Andrew “Judo Sloth”
- One True King OTK
- Last Free nation
- Christian “IWDominate” Rivera
Esports Personality of the Year
- Ludwig “Ludwig” Aghren
- Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast” Wang
- Victor “Coringa” Augusto
Other nominees in this category:
- Seth “Scump” Abner
- Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta
- Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr.
- Bruno “Nobru” Goes
- Hector “H3cz” Rodriguez
- Naman “Mortal” Mathur
Esports Streamer of the Year
- Ibai Llanos
- Tarik “tarik” Celik
Other nominees in this category:
- Félix “XQC” Lengyel
- Kai Cenat
- Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta
- Blaire “QTCinderella”
- Seth “Scump” Abner
- Aliffe “Paulinho o Loko” Henrique Carvalho
- Samy “Riversgg” Rivera
- Chikara “FPS_Shaka” Kawakami
Esports Game of the Year
- Valorant
Other nominees in this category:
- League of Legends
- CS:GO
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- PUBG MOBILE
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
Esports Coverage Platform of the Year
- Liquipedia
- Dot Esports
- Dexerto
Other nominees in this category:
- Esports Insider
- HLTV
- Esports Charts
- Sports Business Journal
Esports Journalist of the Year
- Richard Lewis
- Alejandro Gomis
- Mikhail Klimentov
Other nominees in this category:
- Dominic Sacco
- Kevin Hitt
- Alexander Lee
- James Fudge
- Antonio Yuste
- Cecilia D'Anastasio
Esports Publisher of the Year
- Riot Games (for Valorant)
Other nominees in this category:
- Moonton
- Supercell
- The Pokémon Company
- Valve
- Psyonix
- EA
Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year
- Riot Games
Other nominees in this category:
- EFG
- Esports Engine
- Blast
- Psyonix
Esports Content of the Year
- JOIN THE NEW ERA | 2023 VCT LOCK//IN | Cinematic Trailer | Valorant
- Valorant Roster Announcement 2023 | Team Liquid
Other nominees in this category:
- GG Legends (Gucci)
- RALPH LAUREN X G2 LIMITED COLLECTION (G2 Esports)
- Counter-Strike: It's in our DNA
- Faker: A decade of greatness
- The Breakdown (Scump)
- Greatest Comeback In Dota 2 History: The Return Of Ceb (Red Bull)
- Risking It All: The Tale of Gen.G
- FURIA: Behind the Game
Esports Cosplay of the Year
- Larissa Rochefort (Sage)
Other nominees in this category:
- LittleJem
- Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Annjelife
- Inaste
- AkemikunCosplay
- Bec of Hearts
Esports Creative of the Year
- Tiago “Liquid Enigma” Paixao
- Sydneycreates
Other nominees in this category:
- Ovilee May
- SesoHQ
- Kvindsgn
- Thorsten Denk
Esports Creative Team of the Year
- LOUD
- G2 Esports
- Team Liquid
- Team Vitality
- Sentinels
Other nominees in this category:
- North Studio
- Flyquest
- NMBRS Studio
- Paper Crown
It's worth mentioning that each of these categories' first few nominees are related to Valorant, while the other ones are not.
The above are the final nominees for The Esports Awards; you can cast your vote once every twenty-four hours.