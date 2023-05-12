All voice actors and cast in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is finally out on the Nintendo Switch. The franchise fans are having a great time trying out everything that the new entry has to offer. There is also a fair bit of curiosity around the title as well. Many in the community are wondering about some of the things regarding it, especially the cast of actors who brought the characters to life.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild was the first time a Zelda game featured proper voice acting. Fortunately, that trend seemed to have continued with the Tears of the Kingdom as well.

This is why many in the community are curious about who provided their voices to characters in the new game and how many of them are returning actors from Breath of the Wild.

Today’s list will go over all the voice actors in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, along with their previous works.

Every voice actor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Link: Kengo Takanishi

Link in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Link’s “Hyuts,” “Hyahs,” and grunts in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are provided by Kengo Takanishi. He was Link’s voice in Breath of the Wild as well.

His previous works can be seen in:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Link)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Link)

Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward (Emmanellain)

The King of Fighters XIV (Nelson)

Jump Force (4th male voice actor)

2) Princess Zelda (Patricia Summersett)

Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Breath of the Wild’s Patricia Summerset makes a return for Princess Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom.

Her previous works include:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Zelda)

Rainbow Six Siege/Extraction (Ash)

Far Cry Primal (Wenja)

Wasteland 3 (Mist-that-Burns)

3) Ganondorf (Matthew Mercer)

Ganondorf in tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Ganondorf is brought back to life in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom by Matthew Mercer.

He has extensively worked in the field of voice acting, and his previous works include:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Chrom)

Fire Emblem: Awakening (Chrom)

Cassidy (Overwatch)

There will be Brawl (Ganondorf)

Sylas Briarwood (Critical Role adaptation of The Legend of Vox Machina)

4) Tarin (Rob Riddel)

The NPC Tarin is played by Rob Riddel. For those wondering, this Tarin is not the same one from The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

Rob Riddel is known for his following works:

The Magical World of Disney

The Dukes of Hazzard

An episode of VH1’s My True Crime Story.

5) Prince Sidon (James Mortellaro)

Prince Sidon (Image via Nintendo)

James Mortellaro plays Sidon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, who is the son of King Dorephan and the younger brother of Mipha.

James Mortellaro is known for his works in:

Horizon Zero Dawn

God of War: Ragnarök

Detective Pikachu

Hitman.

6) Tulin (Cristina Vee)

Tulin in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Cristina Vee is making a return to play Tulin in Breath of the Wild. She is known for these works:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Nell)

River City Girls 1 and 2 (Hasabe)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. Oh (Ladybug/Marinette)

Helluva Boss (Verosika Mayday)

7) Urbosa and Riju (Elizabeth Maxwell)

Urbosa and Riju (Image via Nintendo)

The Gerudo women are played by Elizabeth Maxwell, who is known for her works in:

My Hero Academia

Attack on Titan (Ymir)

RWBY (Schnee)

Dragonball Super (Caulifla)

8) Princess Mipha (Amelia Goth)

Mipha (Image via Nintendo)

Playing Princess Mipha in the latest title, Amelia Goth is known for her work in:

Final Fantasy

Let It Die.

9) Daruk and Yenobo (Joe Hernandez)

Daruk and Yonobo in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Joe Hernandez is voicing the two main leads from the Goron tribe.

His previous works include voice acting in over 60 games, including:

Lost Ark

Saints Row

Transformers: War for Cybertron.

10) King Rhoam (Bill Rogers)

King Rhoam (Image via Nintendo)

Bill Rogers has returned to play King Rhoam in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. He is most famously known for voicing Brock in the Pokemon franchise.

