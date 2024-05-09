“All we wanted was a Batman Beyond game” — Gaming community reacts to Warner Bros. accepting Suicide Squad’s revenue failure

The looming issue Warner Bros. had with Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is very few people picked up the game. The majority of the gaming community resonated to say that this product from Rocksteady Studios was a far cry from an enjoyable title.

This concern was brought to light on Twitter by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who said the CEO of Warner Bros. was not happy with the game's performance.

Note: Parts of this article are based on the author's opinion.

Expand Tweet

X user @Glory9594_ commented by saying they only wanted a Batman Beyond game and nothing more. The community was quite vocal in saying that single-player Arkham games, based on Batman Beyond, would yield a better response from the consumers of this franchise.

Also read: "It's straight up vertical combat" Samoa Joe talks Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, Twisted Metal, AEW title contenders, and more (Exclusive)

X user @Mclovin1650 said:

"All they need to do is just make good a** single player games and they would be good. Hogwarts legacy made a billion, the Batman Arkham games sold really well, they just needed to stick with what was working"

Although Rocksteady Studios is considered one of the best when it comes to single-player titles, its venture in the field of live service games fell flat. The common cacophony in the gaming community calls for a good single-player title that they enjoy and not something as disastrous as this game.

"So this of course means Rocksteady won't be forced to a live service type game for their next project, right? Right?", said another Twitter user.

Comment left by a Twitter user (Image via Twitter)

itsREDACTED, a Twitter user, commented that David, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, or whoever had advocated for a live service game, should bear full responsibility and be dismissed for the significant failure of this title.

"And yet they want to double down on live service games? I would hope they would learn the right lesson from this, but I feel like this ends with Rocksteady getting closed instead of letting them make good single-player experiences." said another commenter.

Many were saddened to witness poor decision-making from higher-ups pushing talented developers under the bus.

How could Suicide Squad redeem itself?

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, according to a recent X post from Jason Schreier, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav claimed that the company's "quarter's financials took a hit" because of the sorrowful performance of Suicide Squad.

While it seems a little too late for this game to redeem itself, the community's response implies a live-service game was definitely not what Suicide Squad should have been.

If you want to learn more about this game, consider reading our other articles: