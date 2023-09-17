Esports & Gaming

All weapon blades in Lies of P

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Sep 17, 2023 18:30 GMT
Every weapon blade in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)
Every weapon blade in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Weapon blades in Neowiz Games' latest Soulslike game, Lies of P, are craftables that can be attached to a handle to craft an actual weapon. They have varying stats and lengths and possess certain abilities. Additionally, this will also allow you to separate the blade from a collected weapon and attach it to another handle to create an entirely unique weapon.

However, crafting or swapping in Lies of P can only be done at checkpoints called Stargazers. The process can be performed an infinite number of times as long as both items are available in the inventory. This article covers every weapon blade in Lies of P.

Every weapon blade in Lies of P

Here are all weapon blades in Lies of P:

Blunt

Circular Electric Chainsaw Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Condensing Slash
  • Fable Charge: 605

Cursed Knight's Halberd Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Link Slash
  • Fable Charge: 461

Electric Coil Stick Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Generate
  • Fable Charge: 500

Fire Axe Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Generate
  • Fable Charge: 500

Krat Police Baton Blade:

  • Durability: 117
  • Fable Art: Patient Slash
  • Fable Charge: 437

Military Shovel Blade:

  • Durability: 117
  • Fable Art: Furious Spinning Slash
  • Fable Charge: 461

Dagger

Acidic Crystal Spear Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Radiate
  • Fable Charge: 376

Master Chef's Knife Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Conserve Energy
  • Fable Charge: 359

Pistol Rock Drill Blade:

  • Durability: 117
  • Fable Art: Grind
  • Fable Charge: 476

Salamander Dagger Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Ignite
  • Fable Charge: 363

Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Grind
  • Fable Charge: 324

Greatsword

Acidic Great Curved Sword Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Acid Slash
  • Fable Charge: 408

Black Steel Cutter Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Storm Slash
  • Fable Charge: 473

Bone-Cutting Sawblade:

  • Durability: 126
  • Fable Art: Link Chop
  • Fable Charge: 568

Booster Glaive Blade:

  • Durability: 120
  • Fable Art: Acid Slash
  • Fable Charge: 566

Dancer's Curved Sword Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Link Retreating Slash
  • Fable Charge: 443

Greatsword of Fate Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Link Slash
  • Fable Charge: 478

Live Puppet's Axe Blade:

  • Durability: 84
  • Fable Art: Killer Attack
  • Fable Charge: 720

Large Blunt

Big Pipe Wrench:

  • Durability: 117
  • Fable Art: Patient Smash
  • Fable Charge: 604

Coil Mjolnir:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Thunderstrike
  • Fable Charge: 583

Exploding Pickaxe:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Flamestrike
  • Fable Charge: 525

Sword

Bramble Curved Sword Blade:

  • Durability: 84
  • Fable Art: Storm Slash
  • Fable Charge: 403

City Longspear Blade:

  • Durability: 84
  • Fable Art: Single Stab
  • Fable Charge: 452

Clock Sword Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Storm Slash
  • Fable Charge: 407

Puppet's Saber Blade:

  • Durability: 84
  • Fable Art: Storm Slash
  • Fable Charge: 400

Wintry Rapier Blade:

  • Durability: 100
  • Fable Art: Storm Stab
  • Fable Charge: 330

This concludes the list of every weapon blade that can be collected in the world of Lies of P.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...