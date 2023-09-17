Weapon blades in Neowiz Games' latest Soulslike game, Lies of P, are craftables that can be attached to a handle to craft an actual weapon. They have varying stats and lengths and possess certain abilities. Additionally, this will also allow you to separate the blade from a collected weapon and attach it to another handle to create an entirely unique weapon.

However, crafting or swapping in Lies of P can only be done at checkpoints called Stargazers. The process can be performed an infinite number of times as long as both items are available in the inventory. This article covers every weapon blade in Lies of P.

Every weapon blade in Lies of P

Here are all weapon blades in Lies of P:

Blunt

Circular Electric Chainsaw Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Condensing Slash

Fable Charge: 605

Cursed Knight's Halberd Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Link Slash

Fable Charge: 461

Electric Coil Stick Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Generate

Fable Charge: 500

Fire Axe Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Generate

Fable Charge: 500

Krat Police Baton Blade:

Durability: 117

Fable Art: Patient Slash

Fable Charge: 437

Military Shovel Blade:

Durability: 117

Fable Art: Furious Spinning Slash

Fable Charge: 461

Dagger

Acidic Crystal Spear Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Radiate

Fable Charge: 376

Master Chef's Knife Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Conserve Energy

Fable Charge: 359

Pistol Rock Drill Blade:

Durability: 117

Fable Art: Grind

Fable Charge: 476

Salamander Dagger Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Ignite

Fable Charge: 363

Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Grind

Fable Charge: 324

Greatsword

Acidic Great Curved Sword Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Acid Slash

Fable Charge: 408

Black Steel Cutter Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Storm Slash

Fable Charge: 473

Bone-Cutting Sawblade:

Durability: 126

Fable Art: Link Chop

Fable Charge: 568

Booster Glaive Blade:

Durability: 120

Fable Art: Acid Slash

Fable Charge: 566

Dancer's Curved Sword Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Link Retreating Slash

Fable Charge: 443

Greatsword of Fate Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Link Slash

Fable Charge: 478

Live Puppet's Axe Blade:

Durability: 84

Fable Art: Killer Attack

Fable Charge: 720

Large Blunt

Big Pipe Wrench:

Durability: 117

Fable Art: Patient Smash

Fable Charge: 604

Coil Mjolnir:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Thunderstrike

Fable Charge: 583

Exploding Pickaxe:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Flamestrike

Fable Charge: 525

Sword

Bramble Curved Sword Blade:

Durability: 84

Fable Art: Storm Slash

Fable Charge: 403

City Longspear Blade:

Durability: 84

Fable Art: Single Stab

Fable Charge: 452

Clock Sword Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Storm Slash

Fable Charge: 407

Puppet's Saber Blade:

Durability: 84

Fable Art: Storm Slash

Fable Charge: 400

Wintry Rapier Blade:

Durability: 100

Fable Art: Storm Stab

Fable Charge: 330

This concludes the list of every weapon blade that can be collected in the world of Lies of P.