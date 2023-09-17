Weapon blades in Neowiz Games' latest Soulslike game, Lies of P, are craftables that can be attached to a handle to craft an actual weapon. They have varying stats and lengths and possess certain abilities. Additionally, this will also allow you to separate the blade from a collected weapon and attach it to another handle to create an entirely unique weapon.
However, crafting or swapping in Lies of P can only be done at checkpoints called Stargazers. The process can be performed an infinite number of times as long as both items are available in the inventory. This article covers every weapon blade in Lies of P.
Every weapon blade in Lies of P
Here are all weapon blades in Lies of P:
Blunt
Circular Electric Chainsaw Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Condensing Slash
- Fable Charge: 605
Cursed Knight's Halberd Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Link Slash
- Fable Charge: 461
Electric Coil Stick Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Generate
- Fable Charge: 500
Fire Axe Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Generate
- Fable Charge: 500
Krat Police Baton Blade:
- Durability: 117
- Fable Art: Patient Slash
- Fable Charge: 437
Military Shovel Blade:
- Durability: 117
- Fable Art: Furious Spinning Slash
- Fable Charge: 461
Dagger
Acidic Crystal Spear Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Radiate
- Fable Charge: 376
Master Chef's Knife Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Conserve Energy
- Fable Charge: 359
Pistol Rock Drill Blade:
- Durability: 117
- Fable Art: Grind
- Fable Charge: 476
Salamander Dagger Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Ignite
- Fable Charge: 363
Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Grind
- Fable Charge: 324
Greatsword
Acidic Great Curved Sword Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Acid Slash
- Fable Charge: 408
Black Steel Cutter Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Storm Slash
- Fable Charge: 473
Bone-Cutting Sawblade:
- Durability: 126
- Fable Art: Link Chop
- Fable Charge: 568
Booster Glaive Blade:
- Durability: 120
- Fable Art: Acid Slash
- Fable Charge: 566
Dancer's Curved Sword Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Link Retreating Slash
- Fable Charge: 443
Greatsword of Fate Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Link Slash
- Fable Charge: 478
Live Puppet's Axe Blade:
- Durability: 84
- Fable Art: Killer Attack
- Fable Charge: 720
Large Blunt
Big Pipe Wrench:
- Durability: 117
- Fable Art: Patient Smash
- Fable Charge: 604
Coil Mjolnir:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Thunderstrike
- Fable Charge: 583
Exploding Pickaxe:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Flamestrike
- Fable Charge: 525
Sword
Bramble Curved Sword Blade:
- Durability: 84
- Fable Art: Storm Slash
- Fable Charge: 403
City Longspear Blade:
- Durability: 84
- Fable Art: Single Stab
- Fable Charge: 452
Clock Sword Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Storm Slash
- Fable Charge: 407
Puppet's Saber Blade:
- Durability: 84
- Fable Art: Storm Slash
- Fable Charge: 400
Wintry Rapier Blade:
- Durability: 100
- Fable Art: Storm Stab
- Fable Charge: 330
This concludes the list of every weapon blade that can be collected in the world of Lies of P.