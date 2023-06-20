Is Lies of P coming to Nintendo Switch?

Lies of P is one of the most anticipated upcoming releases of 2023. The demo version has been downloaded over a million times since its release, dominating the PC and Console charts. The game is currently available for pre-purchase on most major platforms through the official store and will also be playable along with the Xbox Game Pass upon its release.

Surprisingly, the games will also be playable on previous-generation platforms such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, making players curious whether the game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Lies of P will not be arriving on Nintendo Switch in the near future

Unfortunately, Lies of P will not make its way to the handheld platform anytime soon. According to the developers, the game will be released on platforms that will run without significant lags.

Depending on the edition, players can pre-order the title and try it out 72 hours earlier, along with a few in-game items. The game is set to release on September 19, 2023, on their PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Nevertheless, some titles originally released on major platforms were later ported to the Nintendo Switch, which makes it possible for this Soulslike title to make its way a few years later. However, there is no guarantee, and the game might not launch on the Nintendo Switch at all due to various factors.

Editions

Lies of P editions (Image via Neowiz)

Lies of P is currently available in two editions: Standard and Digital Deluxe. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One users can purchase the game through their respective stores, while PC users can pre-order using Steam and Microsoft store.

The Standard Edition of the game will feature the base game along with the Mischievous Puppet's Clothes and Parade hat.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will include The Great Venigni’s Signature Coat and Glass along with a Mask worn by those preparing for the festival. Players seeking this edition will have access to the game three days before the official release date. Additionally, they will also be able to receive pre-order bonuses included in the Standard Edition.

Poll : 0 votes