Lies of P x Wo Long collaboration announced by Koei Tecmo: Details, release date, platforms, and more

Koei Tecmo has partnered with NEOWIZ to announce a Lies of P x Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty collaboration. The Japanese game maker teamed up with the South Korean studio to deliver this surprise to fans of both games, as revealed on their respective official social media handles. Lies of P is an upcoming Soulslike game from NEOWIZ that takes heavy inspiration from Sony's Bloodborne. Wo Long: Final Dynasty is also a Soulslike game that follows a format similar to Koei Tecmo's own Nioh titles. So in that sense, this event may not come as a surprise.

However, we do not know what the concrete details will be since both publishers have not shared anything at the moment besides this announcement.

What can players expect from the Lies of P x Wo Long collaboration?

It is unclear what this collaboration entails at the moment. We do not know when it is intended to release either, however, Lies of P launches later this year. So we may see something by then. On that note, we can certainly speculate about possible details as we have previous patterns that can be analyzed. Koei Tecmo is no stranger to collaborations, and such crossovers are not uncommon in the gaming scene.

Koei Tecmo had partnered with Bandai Namco in the past for a crossover. This was between the former's sci-fi action-JRPG Scarlet Nexus and the latter's iconic Tales of Arise. The same was done with Tales of Arise and another Koei Tecmo entry, Atelier Sophie 2. Both collaborations resulted in a bunch of cosmetics inspired by the opposite game, which were released as free content. It is likely that something similar may take place during this event.

Perhaps we may see Pinocchio's coat and rapier in Wo Long, or the latter's Three Kingdoms-inspired armor and weapons making it into Lies of P. The collaboration could also result in a short side quest featuring easter eggs pertaining to the other game.

What are both games about?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG set in ancient China during the Three Kingdoms period. Players control a nameless militia member as they battle hordes of demons that plague the land. They'll battle terrifying fantasy creatures by utilizing weapons, magic, and more. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is developed by Team Ninja and was released on March 3, 2023. It is available on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XSX|S.

Lies of P is a Victorian-era tale based on the book The Adventures of Pinocchio, featuring the iconic puppet character. However, this is a dark take on the tale as Pinocchio must tack down his creator, Geppetto, while dealing with twisted automatons that patrol the city's dark corridors and alleys. Players will brandish various weapons in combat inspired by From Software's Bloodborne and defeat powerful foes who attempt to thwart Pinocchio's dream of becoming a real human.

Lies of P is set for release on September 19, 2023, for PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XSX|S.

