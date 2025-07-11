All weapon buffs and nerfs in Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2

The new weapon buffs and nerfs in Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2 are expected to alter the game's meta. The title's latest seasonal update has introduced a range of new weapons, particularly in the Assault Rifle segment, and various gun balance changes.

Ad

This article lists the new weapon buffs and nerfs in Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2, as well as the new additions.

Weapon buffs and nerfs in Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2

Before we look at the weapon buffs and nerfs in Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2, check out the new guns added to the game.

New weapons:

AUG Assault Rifle: The AUG is an automatic military rifle produced by Helka Corp. The first assault rifle to use a modular, bullpup design. Uses 5.56x45mm ammo.

PCC-9 Assault Rifle: A semi-automatic weapon that attempts to incorporate the characteristics of AR series rifles. It offers exceptional recoil control. It uses universal G-series pistol magazines loaded with 9x19mm ammo.

A semi-automatic weapon that attempts to incorporate the characteristics of AR series rifles. It offers exceptional recoil control. It uses universal G-series pistol magazines loaded with 9x19mm ammo. G3 Assault Rifle: A modernized assault rifle manufactured by Helka Corp, it is an automatic rifle featuring a roller-delayed blowback mechanism and utilizes 7.62x51mm ammo.

A modernized assault rifle manufactured by Helka Corp, it is an automatic rifle featuring a roller-delayed blowback mechanism and utilizes 7.62x51mm ammo. SG550 Assault Rifle: A modernized automatic rifle designed by FA Corp, this firearm features a traditional structure that offers high accuracy, but at the cost of mobility. Its opening shots are more accurate. Uses 5.56x45mm ammo.

A modernized automatic rifle designed by FA Corp, this firearm features a traditional structure that offers high accuracy, but at the cost of mobility. Its opening shots are more accurate. Uses 5.56x45mm ammo. Mk14 Marksman Rifle: The Break Point Zero Mk14 marksman rifle is a derivative of the M14 carbine. It can be fitted with optical scopes, night vision, and tactical accessories as the wielder needs. Uses 7.62x51mm ammo.

The Break Point Zero Mk14 marksman rifle is a derivative of the M14 carbine. It can be fitted with optical scopes, night vision, and tactical accessories as the wielder needs. Uses 7.62x51mm ammo. ML Lever-Action Rifle: A classic .44 caliber cowboy weapon. Though its 19th-century design is outdated, its extensive modernized upgrades and special variable speed loading mechanism have allowed it to maintain its own group of fans until this day. It also has impressive ergonomic performance. Uses .44mm ammo.

A classic .44 caliber cowboy weapon. Though its 19th-century design is outdated, its extensive modernized upgrades and special variable speed loading mechanism have allowed it to maintain its own group of fans until this day. It also has impressive ergonomic performance. Uses .44mm ammo. T79 Micro SMG: A lightweight and practical submachine gun featuring a simple design, compact size, high precision, and superior firepower at close range. Uses 7.62x25mm ammo.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out: Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2 patch notes: New random extraction points, LTMs, and more

Weapon balance changes:

7.62x39mm PS Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 13.1->14.4

5.56x45mm M855 Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 11.1->13.3

5.56x45mm M855A1 Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 17.5->20.1

5.7x28mm L191 Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 11.4->12.5

5.45x39mm PP Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 11.2->12.8

.45 AP Ammo Armor Damage Adjustment: 9.2->11

That's everything that you need to know about the weapon buffs and nerfs in Arena Breakout Infinite Season 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.