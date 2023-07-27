All weapon categories in Remnant 2

Weapons play an important role in soulslike franchises, determining how hard a fight will be, and Remnant 2 has an extensive arsenal of options to choose from in this regard. This title also offers guns, unlike a typical sword-fighting game. However, opinions vary regarding their inclusion in the soulslike category. That said, with or without firearms, players think this is one challenging offering.

Remant 2 was a highly anticipated title and was released on July 25, 2023. It was developed by Gunfire Games and is the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes. This article will talk about the weapons categories this title has to offer.

Remnant 2 has a variety of weapons across different categories

A total of 74 different weapons are available in Remnant 2 across three categories: handguns, long guns, and melee weapons. Players can choose from a variety of options here, whether it be melee for close combat or ranged picks for long-range combat.

The weapons each category offers in Remnant 2 are listed below.

Melee

Regular

Atom Smasher

Blade of Adventure

Blade of Gul

Bone Chopper

Edge of the Forest

Huntress Spear

Iron Greatsword

Knuckle Dusters

Krell Axe

Labyrinth Staff

Ornate Blade

Ornate Flail

Rebellion Spear

Royal Broadsword

Rusted Claws

Scrap Hammer

Scrap Hatchet

Scrap Staff

Steel Flail

Steel Katana

Steel Spear

Steel Sword

Tal'Ratha Hammer

Vice Grips

Special

Assassin's Dagger

Atom Splitter

Dreamcatcher

Feral Judgement

Gas Giant

Godsplitter

Hero's Sword

Nightshade

Red Doe Staff

Spectral Blade

Stonebreaker

Handguns

Regular

Bolt Driver

Double Barrel

MP60-R

Repeater Pistol

Rupture Canon

Rusty Repeater

Service Pistol

Silverback Model 500

Sureshot

Tech 22

Western Classic

Special

Cube Gun

Enigma

Hellfire

Meridian

Nebula

Rune Pistol

Sorrow

Star Shot

Long Guns

Regular

Aphelion

AS-10 Bulldog

Blackmaw AR-47

Chicago Typewriter

Coach Gun

Crossbow

Ford's Scattergun

Huntmaster MI

Pulse Rifle

Royal Hunting Bow

Rusty Lever Action

Widowmaker

Wrangler 1860

XMG57 Bonesaw

Special

Alpha-Omega

Crescent Moon

Deceit

Merciless

Nightfall

Plasma Cutter

Sagittarius

Twisted Arbalest

Melee weapons can inflict high damage in close-quarters combat. Long guns are primary options that offer significant firepower with a high ammo capacity. Lastly, handguns are generally compact firearms that are useful as backup weapons.

Remnant 2 is currently available to download and install on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (using Steam and Epic Games).