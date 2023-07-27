All weapon categories in Remnant 2

Weapons play an important role in soulslike franchises, determining how hard a fight will be, and Remnant 2 has an extensive arsenal of options to choose from in this regard. This title also offers guns, unlike a typical sword-fighting game. However, opinions vary regarding their inclusion in the soulslike category. That said, with or without firearms, players think this is one challenging offering.
Remant 2 was a highly anticipated title and was released on July 25, 2023. It was developed by Gunfire Games and is the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes. This article will talk about the weapons categories this title has to offer.
Remnant 2 has a variety of weapons across different categories
A total of 74 different weapons are available in Remnant 2 across three categories: handguns, long guns, and melee weapons. Players can choose from a variety of options here, whether it be melee for close combat or ranged picks for long-range combat.
The weapons each category offers in Remnant 2 are listed below.
Melee
Regular
- Atom Smasher
- Blade of Adventure
- Blade of Gul
- Bone Chopper
- Edge of the Forest
- Huntress Spear
- Iron Greatsword
- Knuckle Dusters
- Krell Axe
- Labyrinth Staff
- Ornate Blade
- Ornate Flail
- Rebellion Spear
- Royal Broadsword
- Rusted Claws
- Scrap Hammer
- Scrap Hatchet
- Scrap Staff
- Steel Flail
- Steel Katana
- Steel Spear
- Steel Sword
- Tal'Ratha Hammer
- Vice Grips
Special
- Assassin's Dagger
- Atom Splitter
- Dreamcatcher
- Feral Judgement
- Gas Giant
- Godsplitter
- Hero's Sword
- Nightshade
- Red Doe Staff
- Spectral Blade
- Stonebreaker
Handguns
Regular
- Bolt Driver
- Double Barrel
- MP60-R
- Repeater Pistol
- Rupture Canon
- Rusty Repeater
- Service Pistol
- Silverback Model 500
- Sureshot
- Tech 22
- Western Classic
Special
- Cube Gun
- Enigma
- Hellfire
- Meridian
- Nebula
- Rune Pistol
- Sorrow
- Star Shot
Long Guns
Regular
- Aphelion
- AS-10 Bulldog
- Blackmaw AR-47
- Chicago Typewriter
- Coach Gun
- Crossbow
- Ford's Scattergun
- Huntmaster MI
- Pulse Rifle
- Royal Hunting Bow
- Rusty Lever Action
- Widowmaker
- Wrangler 1860
- XMG57 Bonesaw
Special
- Alpha-Omega
- Crescent Moon
- Deceit
- Merciless
- Nightfall
- Plasma Cutter
- Sagittarius
- Twisted Arbalest
Melee weapons can inflict high damage in close-quarters combat. Long guns are primary options that offer significant firepower with a high ammo capacity. Lastly, handguns are generally compact firearms that are useful as backup weapons.
Remnant 2 is currently available to download and install on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (using Steam and Epic Games).