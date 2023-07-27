Esports & Gaming

All weapon categories in Remnant 2

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Jul 27, 2023 17:00 GMT
A total of 74 different weapons are available in Remnant 2 across three categories.
Weapon categories in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Weapons play an important role in soulslike franchises, determining how hard a fight will be, and Remnant 2 has an extensive arsenal of options to choose from in this regard. This title also offers guns, unlike a typical sword-fighting game. However, opinions vary regarding their inclusion in the soulslike category. That said, with or without firearms, players think this is one challenging offering.

Remant 2 was a highly anticipated title and was released on July 25, 2023. It was developed by Gunfire Games and is the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes. This article will talk about the weapons categories this title has to offer.

Remnant 2 has a variety of weapons across different categories

A total of 74 different weapons are available in Remnant 2 across three categories: handguns, long guns, and melee weapons. Players can choose from a variety of options here, whether it be melee for close combat or ranged picks for long-range combat.

The weapons each category offers in Remnant 2 are listed below.

Melee

youtube-cover

Regular

  • Atom Smasher
  • Blade of Adventure
  • Blade of Gul
  • Bone Chopper
  • Edge of the Forest
  • Huntress Spear
  • Iron Greatsword
  • Knuckle Dusters
  • Krell Axe
  • Labyrinth Staff
  • Ornate Blade
  • Ornate Flail
  • Rebellion Spear
  • Royal Broadsword
  • Rusted Claws
  • Scrap Hammer
  • Scrap Hatchet
  • Scrap Staff
  • Steel Flail
  • Steel Katana
  • Steel Spear
  • Steel Sword
  • Tal'Ratha Hammer
  • Vice Grips

Special

  • Assassin's Dagger
  • Atom Splitter
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Feral Judgement
  • Gas Giant
  • Godsplitter
  • Hero's Sword
  • Nightshade
  • Red Doe Staff
  • Spectral Blade
  • Stonebreaker

Handguns

youtube-cover

Regular

  • Bolt Driver
  • Double Barrel
  • MP60-R
  • Repeater Pistol
  • Rupture Canon
  • Rusty Repeater
  • Service Pistol
  • Silverback Model 500
  • Sureshot
  • Tech 22
  • Western Classic

Special

  • Cube Gun
  • Enigma
  • Hellfire
  • Meridian
  • Nebula
  • Rune Pistol
  • Sorrow
  • Star Shot

Long Guns

youtube-cover

Regular

  • Aphelion
  • AS-10 Bulldog
  • Blackmaw AR-47
  • Chicago Typewriter
  • Coach Gun
  • Crossbow
  • Ford's Scattergun
  • Huntmaster MI
  • Pulse Rifle
  • Royal Hunting Bow
  • Rusty Lever Action
  • Widowmaker
  • Wrangler 1860
  • XMG57 Bonesaw

Special

  • Alpha-Omega
  • Crescent Moon
  • Deceit
  • Merciless
  • Nightfall
  • Plasma Cutter
  • Sagittarius
  • Twisted Arbalest

Melee weapons can inflict high damage in close-quarters combat. Long guns are primary options that offer significant firepower with a high ammo capacity. Lastly, handguns are generally compact firearms that are useful as backup weapons.

Remnant 2 is currently available to download and install on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (using Steam and Epic Games).

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...