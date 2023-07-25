The Siphoner trait in Remnant 2 is focused on providing Lifesteal, allowing players to regain health while landing hits on the enemies. Traits are passive abilities that the players can use to buff their abilities and receive bonuses. Fortunately, unlike the Archetype traits, base traits such as Siphoner can be equipped by any class once unlocked.

The trait can be tricky to acquire in Remnant 2, but you can obtain it with the correct guide. The following article will guide you through the processes of obtaining the Siphoner trait in Remnant 2.

How to get the Siphoner trait in Remnant 2?

You may find it difficult to unlock the Siphoner trait in Remnant 2 due to the lack of hints. The mission requires you to visit the Dormant N'Erudian Facility on Planet N'Erud and eliminate every enemy in the locked area, which may become challenging since the mission has a time limit.

There are two ways that you may use to clear the facility in Remnant 2, they are as follows:

1) Killing everyone manually

Enter the room on the left and start killing each of them. Proceed through the following rooms to clear the area efficiently and save time. You are required to scout every corner, as missing a single enemy will fail the mission. Furthermore, avoid backtracking, as it will consume a lot of time.

2) Running to the end and executing everyone at once

In this alternate way, it is not necessary to kill any enemies. Simply run past them, and you will find the key at the end of the area, dropping off the ledge next to the broken rail. Taking the elevator up will let you access the area at the beginning. Right next to the key area, there is a button you can press on the left. Pressing the button will clear every enemy.

What are the stats of the Siphoner trait?

The Lifesteal bonus provided with each Siphoner trait level is as follows:

Level 1- 0.3%

0.3% Level 2- 0.6%

0.6% Level 3- 0.9%

0.9% Level 4- 1.2%

1.2% Level 5- 1.5%

1.5% Level 6- 1.8%

1.8% Level 7- 2.1%

2.1% Level 8- 2.4%

2.4% Level 9- 2.7%

2.7% Level 10- 3%

The aforementioned trait is greatly suited to damage builds because the more damage you inflict on the enemies, the more health you will receive. However, to reap the greatest benefit, you should upgrade the trait to the maximum level.