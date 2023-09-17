All weapon handles in Lies of P

The weapon handle forms the second half of a weapon in Lies of P and can be attached to the blade to complete the entire weapon. Certain pre-crafted weapons, which can be divided into their blades and handles, can be found in the world of this title. Immediately after the weapon is crafted, a set of unique skills is assigned to it.

As long as both parts are present in the inventory of the player, the crafting action can be performed in the Stargazer. This article will cover every weapon handle and the skills they possess in Lies of P.

Every weapon handle in Lies of P

Expand Tweet

One-Handed

Acidic Crystal Spear Handle

Weight: 2.6

Fable Art: Single Stab

Bramble Curved Sword Handle

Weight: 2.2

Fable Art: Furious Slash

Electric Coil Stick Handle

Weight: 2.7

Fable Art: Rush Smash

Fire Axe Handle

Weight: 2.6

Fable Art: Endure

Krat Police Baton Handle

Weight: 2

Fable Art: Strike Chance

Master Chef's Knife Handle

Weight: 1.2

Fable Art: Furious Slash

Pistol Rock Drill Handle

Weight: Unknown

Fable Art: Furious Forward Stab

Puppet's Saber Handle

Weight: 1.8

Fable Art: Concentrate

Salamander Dagger Handle

Weight: 1.3

Fable Art: Retreating Stab

Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Handle

Weight: Unknown

Fable Art: Quick Stab

Wintry Rapier's Handle

Weight: 1.3

Fable Art: Guard Parry

Two-Handed

Expand Tweet

Acidic Great Curved Sword Handle

Weight: 3.9

Fable Art: Absolute Defense

Big Pipe Wrench Handle

Weight: 6.8

Fable Art: Payback Swing

Black Steel Cutter Handle

Weight: 3.1

Fable Art: Guard Parry

Bone-Cutting Handle

Weight: 4.8

Fable Art: Endure

Circular Electric Chainsaw Handle

Weight: 5.3

Fable Art: Endure

City Longspear Handle

Weight: 5.3

Fable Art: Concentrate

Clock Sword Handle

Weight: 1.9

Fable Art: Bell of Provocation

Coil Mjolnir Handle

Weight: 4.8

Fable Art: Absolute Defense

Dancer's Curved Sword Handle

Weight: 2.7

Fable Art: Guard Parry

Exploding Pickaxe Handle

Weight: 5.2

Fable Art: Conserve Energy

Greatsword of Fate Handle

Weight: 3.2

Fable Art: Absolute Defence

Live Puppet's Axe Handle

Weight: 7.5

Fable Art: Endure

Military Shovel Handle

Weight: 4

Fable Art: Alter

Spear of Honor Handle

Weight: 5.4

Fable Art: Rush Swing

Pole

Booster Glaive Handle

Weight: 4.6

Fable Art: Patient Slash

Cursed Knight's Halberd Handle

Weight: 4

Fable Art: Guard Parry

This sums up the index of handles available for every weapon in Lies of P.