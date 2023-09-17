All weapon handles in Lies of P

The weapon handle forms the second half of a weapon in Lies of P and can be attached to the blade to complete the entire weapon. Certain pre-crafted weapons, which can be divided into their blades and handles, can be found in the world of this title. Immediately after the weapon is crafted, a set of unique skills is assigned to it.
As long as both parts are present in the inventory of the player, the crafting action can be performed in the Stargazer. This article will cover every weapon handle and the skills they possess in Lies of P.
Every weapon handle in Lies of P
One-Handed
Acidic Crystal Spear Handle
- Weight: 2.6
- Fable Art: Single Stab
Bramble Curved Sword Handle
- Weight: 2.2
- Fable Art: Furious Slash
Electric Coil Stick Handle
- Weight: 2.7
- Fable Art: Rush Smash
Fire Axe Handle
- Weight: 2.6
- Fable Art: Endure
Krat Police Baton Handle
- Weight: 2
- Fable Art: Strike Chance
Master Chef's Knife Handle
- Weight: 1.2
- Fable Art: Furious Slash
Pistol Rock Drill Handle
- Weight: Unknown
- Fable Art: Furious Forward Stab
Puppet's Saber Handle
- Weight: 1.8
- Fable Art: Concentrate
Salamander Dagger Handle
- Weight: 1.3
- Fable Art: Retreating Stab
Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Handle
- Weight: Unknown
- Fable Art: Quick Stab
Wintry Rapier's Handle
- Weight: 1.3
- Fable Art: Guard Parry
Two-Handed
Acidic Great Curved Sword Handle
- Weight: 3.9
- Fable Art: Absolute Defense
Big Pipe Wrench Handle
- Weight: 6.8
- Fable Art: Payback Swing
Black Steel Cutter Handle
- Weight: 3.1
- Fable Art: Guard Parry
Bone-Cutting Handle
- Weight: 4.8
- Fable Art: Endure
Circular Electric Chainsaw Handle
- Weight: 5.3
- Fable Art: Endure
City Longspear Handle
- Weight: 5.3
- Fable Art: Concentrate
Clock Sword Handle
- Weight: 1.9
- Fable Art: Bell of Provocation
Coil Mjolnir Handle
- Weight: 4.8
- Fable Art: Absolute Defense
Dancer's Curved Sword Handle
- Weight: 2.7
- Fable Art: Guard Parry
Exploding Pickaxe Handle
- Weight: 5.2
- Fable Art: Conserve Energy
Greatsword of Fate Handle
- Weight: 3.2
- Fable Art: Absolute Defence
Live Puppet's Axe Handle
- Weight: 7.5
- Fable Art: Endure
Military Shovel Handle
- Weight: 4
- Fable Art: Alter
Spear of Honor Handle
- Weight: 5.4
- Fable Art: Rush Swing
Pole
Booster Glaive Handle
- Weight: 4.6
- Fable Art: Patient Slash
Cursed Knight's Halberd Handle
- Weight: 4
- Fable Art: Guard Parry
This sums up the index of handles available for every weapon in Lies of P.