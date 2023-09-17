Esports & Gaming

All weapon handles in Lies of P

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Sep 17, 2023 19:54 GMT
Every weapon handle in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)
Every weapon handle in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

The weapon handle forms the second half of a weapon in Lies of P and can be attached to the blade to complete the entire weapon. Certain pre-crafted weapons, which can be divided into their blades and handles, can be found in the world of this title. Immediately after the weapon is crafted, a set of unique skills is assigned to it.

As long as both parts are present in the inventory of the player, the crafting action can be performed in the Stargazer. This article will cover every weapon handle and the skills they possess in Lies of P.

Every weapon handle in Lies of P

One-Handed

Acidic Crystal Spear Handle

  • Weight: 2.6
  • Fable Art: Single Stab

Bramble Curved Sword Handle

  • Weight: 2.2
  • Fable Art: Furious Slash

Electric Coil Stick Handle

  • Weight: 2.7
  • Fable Art: Rush Smash

Fire Axe Handle

  • Weight: 2.6
  • Fable Art: Endure

Krat Police Baton Handle

  • Weight: 2
  • Fable Art: Strike Chance

Master Chef's Knife Handle

  • Weight: 1.2
  • Fable Art: Furious Slash

Pistol Rock Drill Handle

  • Weight: Unknown
  • Fable Art: Furious Forward Stab

Puppet's Saber Handle

  • Weight: 1.8
  • Fable Art: Concentrate

Salamander Dagger Handle

  • Weight: 1.3
  • Fable Art: Retreating Stab

Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Handle

  • Weight: Unknown
  • Fable Art: Quick Stab

Wintry Rapier's Handle

  • Weight: 1.3
  • Fable Art: Guard Parry

Two-Handed

Acidic Great Curved Sword Handle

  • Weight: 3.9
  • Fable Art: Absolute Defense

Big Pipe Wrench Handle

  • Weight: 6.8
  • Fable Art: Payback Swing

Black Steel Cutter Handle

  • Weight: 3.1
  • Fable Art: Guard Parry

Bone-Cutting Handle

  • Weight: 4.8
  • Fable Art: Endure

Circular Electric Chainsaw Handle

  • Weight: 5.3
  • Fable Art: Endure

City Longspear Handle

  • Weight: 5.3
  • Fable Art: Concentrate

Clock Sword Handle

  • Weight: 1.9
  • Fable Art: Bell of Provocation

Coil Mjolnir Handle

  • Weight: 4.8
  • Fable Art: Absolute Defense

Dancer's Curved Sword Handle

  • Weight: 2.7
  • Fable Art: Guard Parry

Exploding Pickaxe Handle

  • Weight: 5.2
  • Fable Art: Conserve Energy

Greatsword of Fate Handle

  • Weight: 3.2
  • Fable Art: Absolute Defence

Live Puppet's Axe Handle

  • Weight: 7.5
  • Fable Art: Endure

Military Shovel Handle

  • Weight: 4
  • Fable Art: Alter

Spear of Honor Handle

  • Weight: 5.4
  • Fable Art: Rush Swing

Pole

Booster Glaive Handle

  • Weight: 4.6
  • Fable Art: Patient Slash

Cursed Knight's Halberd Handle

  • Weight: 4
  • Fable Art: Guard Parry

This sums up the index of handles available for every weapon in Lies of P.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...