All weapons in Lost Soul Aside revealed so far

The weapons in Lost Soul Aside are shaping up to be among the most exciting aspects of Ultizero Games' upcoming action RPG. Scheduled to arrive on August 29, 2025, on PlayStation 5 and PC (Steam), the developers have just released a new trailer showing off its complete arsenal.

From flashy combos to smooth weapon changing, the new trailer promises a rapid pace of combat with flexibility and flair. Published by PlayStation Publishing LLC, Lost Soul Aside takes Kaser and his enigmatic ally, Arena, on a visually breathtaking ride through a world ravaged by war and ancient power.

Read on to learn more about all the weapons revealed so far in Lost Soul Aside.

Weapons in Lost Soul Aside: Everything we know

The newly released "Weapons" trailer focuses heavily on the fluidity of combat and how the game empowers players with multiple choices mid-fight. There are four main weapons in Lost Soul Aside revealed so far, each bringing its rhythm and identity to battle. They have been detailed below.

Sword – Split-second strikes

Sword in Lost Soul Aside (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

A balanced and agile choice for players who love speed and precision. The standard sword excels at chaining fast attacks, allowing for stylish, reaction-based combat that keeps enemies off-guard.

Greatsword – Earth-shattering power

Greatsword in Lost Soul Aside (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

True to its name, this behemoth of a blade brings crushing force with each swing. Though slower, the greatsword can devastate groups of enemies and break through defenses with raw power.

Poleblade – Piercing storm

Poleblade in Lost Soul Aside (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

This weapon blends range and speed, enabling players to dance around foes while delivering elegant, sweeping attacks. It’s a perfect tool for controlling space and applying constant pressure.

Scythe – Cutting-edge control

Scythe in Lost Soul Aside (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Those who prefer a dash of flair with their technique will appreciate the scythe, which grants a more deliberate approach. With its wide sweeps and timing-based attacks, it is those who master the battlefield with accuracy.

What is interesting about Lost Soul Aside's armament is how the title lets you switch between the weapons. The game promotes trying out blending attack styles during the middle of a fight, and you can create some clever combos based on your playstyle.

Weapon customisation in Lost Soul Aside

Beyond their base forms, the weapons in Lost Soul Aside can be enhanced using special fragments found throughout your journey. These fragments aren’t just stat boosters; they actively change how your weapons look, function, and support you in combat.

Want to heal faster between battles? There’s a fragment for that. Need more aggressive traits? Another fragment has you covered. Players can attach these modifiers to forge weapons tailored to their strategy, making every encounter feel unique.

With so much depth packed into its weapon system, Lost Soul Aside promises a combat experience where creativity and choice are just as important as reflexes.

You can pre-order Lost Soul Aside from your preferred platform and step into the shoes of Kaser on August 29, 2025.

