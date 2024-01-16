All weapons in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown features an exhilarating campaign that demands you to defeat formidable bosses and enemies. While the storyline itself is captivating, the combat components deliver a gratifying gaming experience. The selection of weapons in this game holds a crucial role, and having a clear understanding of which weapons to deploy enhances your ability to overcome challenges.

Your likelihood of surviving the battlefield increases with the choice of more potent weapons. Hence, having a comprehensive list of the weaponry featured in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown makes the experience better.

Here are the weapons you will find in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

1) Qays and Layla

Qays and Layla serve as the dual blades in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: Obtained at the beginning of the campaign.

Upgrades for Qays and Layla include:

Level 1: Enhances the blades' damage output.

Required materials: 325 Time Crystals and 1 Azure Damascus Ingot

Level 2: Provides a moderate boost to sword damage.

Required materials: 650 Time Crystals and 2 Azure Damascus Ingots

Qays and Layla serve are dual blades, the primary weaponry for your character, Sargon. These enable the execution of potent combos, delivering impactful damage to both enemies and bosses.

Acquired at the commencement of the main campaign, these twin blades offer the added advantage of proficient parrying in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Moreover, when engaging in Athra Surges or unleashing special attacks, Sargon wields Qays and Layla to deliver devastating blows.

2) Bow of Menolias

Defeat Erlik to acquire this weapon (Image via Ubisoft)

Location: To obtain the Bow of Menolias, you must successfully defeat Erlik as part of the Lost in Mount Qaf main quest.

Upgrades for Bow of Menolias:

Level 1: Enhances the damage potency of the Bow of Menolias.

Required materials: 250 Time Crystals and 1 Azure Damascus Ingot

Level 2: Provides a moderate boost to the damage potency of the Bow of Menolias.

Required materials: 500 Time Crystals and 2 Azure Damascus Ingots

In addition to close-quarters combat in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, the title introduces challenges involving enemies with ranged attacks, such as elemental and bows. The Bow of Menolias proves to be an optimal weapon in such situations.

3) Chakram of Menolias

Location: To acquire the Chakram of Menolias in the Hyrcanian Forest, you must interact with Menolias.

Upgrades for Chakram of Menolias:

Level 1: Enhances the damage potency of the Chakram of Menolias.

Required materials: 250 Time Crystals and 1 Azure Damascus Ingot

Level 2: Provides a moderate boost to the damage potency of the Chakram of Menolias

Required materials: 500 Time Crystals and 2 Azure Damascus Ingots

In Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, the Chakram of Menolias is the second ranged weapon besides the Bow of Menolias. It stands out as the most potent among the two, enabling formidable attacks with significant damage capabilities. Moreover, the Chakram of Menolias can be utilized to move large gears, causing them to turn and unveil specific pathways.