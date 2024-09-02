There are numerous weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 that you can use throughout the game. Given the types of enemies and situations you will encounter, you will need every advantage you can get. Granted, the Bolter is the main go-to weapon for most Adeptus Astartes, but there is so much more at a Space Marine's disposal.

Their arsenal of weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 ranges from melee weapons such as Power Swords and Fists to the mighty Thunder Hammer. If close quarters is not your preferred style, there's always the Plasma Pistol that can melt armor, and of course, the Bolt Rifle that can stagger Xenos in their path.

Read on to find out about the different weapons in weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2.

All weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, and what they do

To make things easy to understand, it will be best to split the weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 into four distinct categories:

Primary

Secondary

Melee

Grenades

Primary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Primary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

As of now, there are 14 Primary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. They range from the highly accurate Bolt Sniper Rifle that will allow you to eliminate targets from afar to the Heavy Plasma Incinerator that will melt Xenos.

Here is the list of all Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Primary weapons

Auto Bolt Rifle

Melta Rifle

Las Fusil

Heavy Bolter

Plasma Incinerator

Bolt Rifle

Occulus Bolt Carbine

Instigator Bolt Carbine

Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Bolt Sniper Rifle

Bolt Carbine

Stalker Bolt Rifle

Multi-Melta

Heavy Bolt Rifle

Let's break down each of these Primary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 and have a look at their stats.

Auto Bolt Rifle (Fully automatic, close-range rifle)

The Auto Bolt Rifle is an improved variant of the Mark II Cawl Pattern Bolt Rifle. This version of the weapon has been altered to make use of a high-capacity, drum-shaped magazine. It has a much higher rate of fire but comes at the cost of range.

Name Auto Bolt Rifle Firepower 2 Accuracy 4 Rate Of Fire 6+ Reloading Speed 5 Piercing 2 Range 5 Magazine Capacity 35 Ammo Reserve 175

Melta Rifle (Close-range thermal weapon)

The Melta Rifle is a close-range fire support weapon that excels at dealing with armored units. As the name suggests, it melts opponents into oblivion. However, given the slow rate of fire, it is best to not rush into the fray using these weapons but rather support teammates from the sidelines.

Name Melta Rifle Firepower 8 Rate Of Fire 1 Reloading Speed 1 Piercing 10 Range 1 Magazine Capacity 5 Ammo Reserve 15

Las Fusil (Scoped, single-fire energy rifle)

The Las Fusil is a long-range weapon that offers devastating piercing damage. This compensates for its low rate of fire and makes it a weapon of choice, especially for sharpshooters.

That said, if you are rushed by an enemy, it would be better to switch to one of the many Secondary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. Remember, switching is often faster than reloading.

Name Las Fusil Firepower 8 Accuracy 10 Rate Of Fire 1 Piercing 10 Range 10 Magazine Capacity 12

Heavy Bolter (Fully automatic heavy weapon. Fire rate accelerates over time)

The Heavy Bolter is one of the most powerful Primary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. It is used for anti-infantry and support roles. Commonly called the "Backbreaker" or the "Bruiser" because of its weight and the devastating damage it can dish out. With an impressive magazine capacity of 450 rounds, those filthy Tyranids will not know what hit them.

Name Heavy Bolter Firepower 3 Accuracy 2 Rate Of Fire 8+ Venting Speed 7 Piercing 4 Range 5 Magazine Capacity 450

Plasma Incinerator (Rapid-fire, mid-range plasma weapon. Can be charged)

The Plasma Incinerator can best be described as quite literally one of the hottest Primary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. It fires bursts of energy that will leave more than third-degree burns on a target.

To make it more enjoyable, you can even charge or overload it to fire a more powerful burst. Nothing like superheated plasma flying through the air to get the blood pumping.

Name Plasma Incinerator Firepower 4+ Accuracy 6+ Rate Of Fire 2+ Venting Speed 4 Range 7 Magazine Capacity 130

Bolt Rifle (Fully automatic, precision rifle)

The Bolt Rifle is one the best precision weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. It's not the best when faced with a horde of enemies, but it is very precise. With good accuracy and an ever-better range, this fully automatic weapon can shred individual targets with ease.

Name Bolt Rifle Firepower 3 Accuracy 5+ Rate Of Fire 4 Reloading Speed 5 Piercing 3 Range 7 Magazine Capacity 23 Ammo Reserve 125

Occulus Bolt Carbine (Rapid-fire, mid-range carbine with extended magazine)

The Occulus Bolt Carbine is a fine weapon of choice if you want to sustain a high rate of fire. That said, it does lack range despite it being accurate. However, if you are playing as the Vanguard Class and enjoy getting close to the action, this will be one of the best weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 to use.

Name Occulus Bolt Carbine Firepower 2 Accuracy 3+ Rate Of Fire 7 Reloading Speed 4+ Piercing 1 Range 4 Magazine Capacity 30 Ammo Reserve 210

Instigator Bolt Carbine (Scoped precision carbine with three-round burst)

The Instigator Bolt Carbine is a stealthy version of the Cawl-Pattern Bolt Rifle. It has high accuracy and fires three-round bursts. You can even scope in while using the weapon to be more accurate.

Name Instigator Bolt Carbine Firepower 2+ Accuracy 7 Rate Of Fire 9 Reloading Speed 4 Piercing 2 Range 8 Magazine Capacity 24 Ammo Reserve 144

Heavy Plasma Incinerator (High-powered plasma weapon and can be charged)

Do you feel that the Plasma Incinerator is not powerful enough to deal with filthy Xenos? Well, no problem. Say hello to the Heavy Plasma Incinerator. It functions similarly to the lighter variant, but deals double the damage.

Its rate of fire is a tad slower, but given the sheer damage output, one round on a target should be enough to melt it.

Name Heavy Plasma Incinerator Firepower 8 Accuracy 5 Rate Of Fire 1 Venting Speed 3 Range 5 Magazine Capacity 35

Bolt Sniper Rifle (Scoped, semi-automatic sniper rifle. Extreme headshot damage)

The Bolt Sniper Rifle is perhaps the most accurate of all weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. It also boosts the most effective range in-game. This will be your go-to weapon if you choose to play as a Sniper Class.

Keep in mind, that the Bolt Sniper Rifle will also deal more damage when landing a head-shot. Nothing like watching a few Tyranid heads pop off from afar.

Name Bolt Sniper Rifle Firepower 7 Accuracy 10 Rate Of Fire 1 Reloading Speed 4 Piercing 6 Range 10 Magazine Capacity 6 Ammo Reserve 12

Bolt Carbine (Mid-range carbine with extremely rapid fire)

The Bolt Carbine is perfect for mid-range combat and has a solid rate of fire. Although the damage output is somewhat left to be desired, it is still one of the best Primary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. When faced with a horde of enemies, let your itchy trigger finger run free.

Name Bolt Carbine Firepower 1+ Accuracy 3 Rate Of Fire 8+ Reloading Speed 5+ Piercing 1 Range 3 Magazine Capacity 30 Ammo Reserve 210

Stalker Bolt Rifle (Scoped, high-powered, semi-automatic rifle)

Akin to other high-precision weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, the Stalker Bolt Rifle excels when it comes to accuracy and range. It also has decent firepower and piercing damage.

The only downside is the low magazine capacity and ammo reserve. However, given that you will be playing as an Adeptus Astartes, you better land every shot; the Emperor will be watching.

Name Stalker Bolt Rifle Firepower 5 Accuracy 10 Rate Of Fire 2 Reloading Speed 5 Piercing 4 Range 10 Magazine Capacity 12 Ammo Reserve 36

Multi-Melta (Close-range, high-powered thermal weapon)

Does the Melta Rifle not feel powerful enough to deal with Xenos? Does it seem a tad underpowered? No worries, introducing the Multi-Melta. It is a heavier version of the Melta Rifle and deals solid damage.

What it lacks in range, it makes up for in piercing. The only downside or upside (depending on how close you want to be to your target) is that this is a close-range support weapon.

Name Multi-Melta Firepower 6+ Rate Of Fire 1 Piercing 10 Range 1 Magazine Capacity 20

Heavy Bolt Rifle (Fully automatic, mid-range rifle)

The Heavy Bolt Rifle is one of those "must have" types of weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. It's a heavier version of the Bolt Rifle and deals slightly more firepower than its base variant. In the right hand, it can cut through opponents like a Power Sword slicing through thick armor.

Name Heavy Bolt Rifle Firepower 2+ Accuracy 4+ Rate Of Fire 5 Reloading Speed 4+ Piercing 4 Range 6 Magazine Capacity 45 Ammo Reserve 180

Secondary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Secondary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

As of now, there are three Secondary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. They will not be enough to stop the onslaught of Tyranids, but they will be handy should you run out of ammo for your Primary weapon.

Here is the list of all Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Secondary weapons:

Bolt Pistol

Plasma Pistol

Heavy Bolt Pistol

Let's break down each of these Secondary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 and have a look at their stats.

Bolt Pistol (Semi-automatic, precision pistol)

The Bolt Pistol is a smaller, more compact version of the Bolter. It is used by all Adeptus Astartes in the 40k universe. It is small and doesn't pack as much of a punch as its larger cousins.

However, it's one of the most reliable Secondary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. It has an amazingly high reload speed, which allows you to keep emptying magazine after magazine down range.

Name Bolt Pistol Firepower 2+ Accuracy 5+ Rate Of Fire 4+ Reloading Speed 8+ Piercing 1 Range 5 Magazine Capacity 12 Ammo Reserve 120

Plasma Pistol (Rapid-fire, mid-range plasma pistol. Can be charged)

Similar to the Plasma Incinerator and Heavy Plasma Incinerator, the Plasma Pistol shoots superheated rounds of plasma. While it is not as powerful as its larger variants, it is a solid sidearm to carry into battle.

Name Plasma Pistol Firepower 3+ Accuracy 6+ Rate Of Fire 3+ Venting Speed 5 Range 6 Magazine Capacity 90

Heavy Bolt Pistol (High-powered, semi-automatic, mid-range pistol)

The Heavy Bolt Pistol can very well be classified as one of the many Primary weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 despite being a Secondary. Much like the larger Heavy Bolt Rifle, the Heavy Bolt Pistol delivers solid damage from mid-range. With enough practice, you will be popping Xenos heads in no time.

Name Heavy Bolt Pistol Firepower 4+ Accuracy 7 Rate Of Fire 3 Reloading Speed 8+ Piercing 2 Range 6 Magazine Capacity 8 Ammo Reserve 80

Melee weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Melee weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

As of now, there are five Melee weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. Given that Tyranids close the gap fast, at times, it may be necessary to switch to a melee weapon to deal with the target. Alternatively, if you prefer getting close to the action, melee weapons will be your go-to choice.

Here is the list of all Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Melee weapons:

Chainsword

Combat Knife

Power Fist

Power Sword

Thunder Hammer

Let's break down each of these Melee weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 and have a look at their stats.

Chainsword (Moderate-speed melee weapon)

The Chainsword is essentially a sword with powered monomolecularly-edged or otherwise razor-sharp teeth. It is capable enough to cut through the ceramite of Space Marine Power Armour.

This is the most gruesome of all Melee weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. It offers a solid melee option when getting up close and personal with targets.

Name Chainsword Strength 4+ Speed 4+ Cleaving Potential 4 Defence Balance

Combat Knife (High-speed dueling melee weapon)

The Combat Knife is the preferred weapon of choice for the Vanguard Class. It is not a very flashy or showy weapon, but it gets the job done, nonetheless. It is sharp, efficient, and can slice through Tyranid flesh effortlessly.

Name Combat Knife Strength 5 Speed 6 Cleaving Potential 2 Defence Balance

Power Fist (melee weapon that deals far-reaching wave damage)

If you don't prefer using the Chainsword or Combat Knife, you could always fight the Tyranid not-so-bare-knuckled. Introducing the Power Fist. It is an over-sized armored gauntlet that generates an energy field around it. Sounds harmless, right? Well, the energy field is designed to violently disrupt any solid matter it touches. In short, you will be quite literally smacking the flesh off targets with each strike.

Name Power Fist Strength 4 Speed 4+ Cleaving Potential 4+ Defence Balance

Power Sword (Versatile melee weapon)

Made from adamantium, the Power Sword is perhaps the most iconic of all Melee weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. The hilt of the weapon stores a power cell, which when activated sheathed in a lethal corona of disruptive energy. This allows it to cut through flesh, bone, and nearly all forms of armor. You will quite literally be able to slice opponents in half, if not dismember them.

Name Power Sword Strength 4 Speed 5 Cleaving Potential 4 Defence Balance

Thunder Hammer (Slow melee weapon that deals powerful area-of-effect-damage)

The Thunder Hammer is a weapon unlike any other. It incorporates an energy field emitter within its head. When the weapon strikes a target, it activates and unleashes a tremendous amount of energy. This two-handed warhammer will deliver the Emperor's vengeance one strike at a time.

Name Thunder Hammer Strength 3+ Speed 3+ Cleaving Potential 6 Defence Balance

Grenades in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

As of now, there are four types of Grenades in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. Although AOE-based heavy weapons are still enough to do crowd control, there's nothing like tossing a grenade and watching filthy Xenos fly through the air.

Here is the list of all Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Grenades (throwables):

Shock Grenade

Frag Grenade

Melta Bomb

Krak Grenade

In conclusion, you will have access to an extensive arsenal of weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. Use them to deliver divine justice unto the enemies of mankind. Keep in mind, that some of these weapons will be limited to different classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. As such, you will have to switch classes to try out all of them.

