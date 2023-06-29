All Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC trophies - How to get them?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's first story expansion, Battle of Zhongyuan, is finally out for players all over the globe. Much like Team Ninja's previous DLCs, this one comes packed with content, from fresh weapon and armor unlocks to new boss fights. Battle of Zhongyuan acts as a continuation of the base game's story, and with the plethora of new content, Team Ninja has also added DLC exclusive trophies for players to unlock.

There are a total of 13, which, for a expansion that is roughly 2-3 hours long, is quite impressive and adds a lot to the game's replayability value. Here's a list of all the trophies for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC, and how to unlock them.

How to get all trophies for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC?

The Battle of Zhongyuan DLC comes with 13 trophies, and since it's a DLC expansion, there is no Platinum trophy associated with it. It should be noted that all 13 are Bronze and include both story-related trophies as well as gameplay and collectible variants, akin to the base game.

Here's a list of all the trophies in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC:

Paragon of Brute Strength (Bronze): Remedied Xu Chu's misunderstanding.

Remedied Xu Chu's misunderstanding. The Hour of Advancement (Bronze): Quelled the Yellow Turban Rebellion in Qing Province.

Quelled the Yellow Turban Rebellion in Qing Province. Death of Elai (Bronze): Swore an oath with Dian Wei.

Swore an oath with Dian Wei. The Guileless Tiger (Bronze): Tested Xu Chu's worthiness to be Dian Wei's successor.

Tested Xu Chu's worthiness to be Dian Wei's successor. Illusions of Taiping Taoism (Bronze): Eliminated the phantoms of the Yellow Turban leaders.

Eliminated the phantoms of the Yellow Turban leaders. Tactical Prodigy (Bronze): Conquered 5 main and sub battlefields of Battle of Zhongyuan.

Conquered 5 main and sub battlefields of Battle of Zhongyuan. The Unscrupulous Hero (Bronze): Conquered all main and sub battlefields of Battle of Zhongyuan.

Conquered all main and sub battlefields of Battle of Zhongyuan. Dominator of Zhongyuan (Bronze): Raised every Battle Flag in Battle of Zhongyuan.

Raised every Battle Flag in Battle of Zhongyuan. Don't Think, Feel (Bronze): Defeated 100 enemies using cestuses.

Defeated 100 enemies using cestuses. Chasing the Wind (Bronze): Summoned Feilian for the first time.

Summoned Feilian for the first time. The Sage Pauses when Guests Call (Bronze): Swore oaths with all of the new allies in Battle of Zhongyuan.

Swore oaths with all of the new allies in Battle of Zhongyuan. Fan of Shitieshou (Bronze): Fed every Shitieshou in Battle of Zhongyuan.

Fed every Shitieshou in Battle of Zhongyuan. Beware of Fire! (Bronze): Struck 3 enemies with a single Oil Pot explosion in Yuan City.

The Battle of Zhongyuan DLC comes with a raised level cap as well as some quality-of-life features that fans have been asking for quite some time. From an additional spell slot to revamped "morale" system, there's plenty of new things in the new story DLC.

Poll : 0 votes