Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide - Best early-game build, weapons, wizardry spells, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's latest souls-like action role-playing game is easily one of the most challenging gaming experiences out there. Much like the Nioh games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers plenty of options for players to customize and min-max their builds. However, unlike most souls-like titles, leveling up, upgrading weapons, and choosing the right set of combat tools can be quite an arduous task, especially in the early stages.

Fortunately, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty regularly showers you with loot, including armor pieces with some useful passive perks, weapons with different martial arts skills, and accessories to enhance the combat potential of your build.

There are a few specific build types, weapons, and armor combinations that will give you a massive edge, especially in early-game missions. Here's a comprehensive guide detailing the best early-game build in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best early-game build in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, including ideal weapons, armor, accessories, wizardry spells, and more

Much like Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers a linear level-based progression system. During the first few missions, you will gain plenty of skill points to level up your character's various stats.

Instead of distributing your stat points in different elemental virtues, it is wise to invest them in just two key elements: your weapon type and playstyle.

This not only allows you to increase the attack power of your preferred weapon type as you level up, but also provides more wizardry spells within the said elemental virtue. The best elements during the early hours of the game are Fire, Wood, and Water.

Although Earth and Metal virtues do have their own set of wizardry spell unlocks and unique passive perks, they pale in comparison to the other three elements, especially when it comes to raw damage output.

Here is a breakdown of the stats, weapons, armor, wizardry spells, and accessories you will require to craft the best Fire-Wood hybrid build in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Attribute allocation

Given the build is focused on maximizing Fire and Wood, most of your skill points will go into these two elemental virtues.

As a general rule of thumb, it is best to invest more points in Wood virtue, since it scales your base HP, which is beneficial to increase survivability.

Weapons

Dual Sword/ Dual Halberds (For fast-hitting combos and martial arts)

Halberd/ Staff (Secondary melee weapon, to stagger enemies and deal spirit damage)

You can always save the builds you create within the Battle Sets menu, which is accessible via any Battle Flag (Image via Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)

Divine Beast

The Divine Beast (Qilin) you get access to at the very start of the game, after defeating Zhuyan, is without a doubt, the best early-game Divine Beast.

Armor

For armor, you can choose any high-defense armor with low encumbrance. You should make sure your equipment weight (agility) does not go above "B" since having high encumbrance will restrict movement and dodges and deplete your spirit gauge much faster.

Armor collections like the pre-order bonus, Baihu set, the Deluxe Edition/Season Pass exclusive Quinglong set, or the first main story boss' armor set, General of Man's set, are the best choice for early-game missions.

Wizardry Spells

Lightning Bolt

Barbed Nightmare

Engulfing Inferno

Burning Flamewave

Accessories

Any accessory that boosts your fire and lightning damage, as well as gives you passive spirit and Genuine Qi accumulation bonus.

Given the randomized nature of loot in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it is quite hard to determine exactly where you can farm or obtain certain weapons. However, you can always replay main story missions or side missions for better gear drops from enemies and bosses. There is also static loot in the game, but the better ones are hidden behind higher-tier late-game sub missions.

