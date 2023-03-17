Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty weapon type tier list - Which are the best in the game?

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's latest Soulslike action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is easily one of the most challenging (and equally as rewarding) experiences out there.

Much like the studios' previous titles, i.e., the Nioh series and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the latest offering is chock-full of some really unique weapons, each with their own set of combat skills (martial arts).

There are a total of 13 different categories, each offering their own set of abilities, strengths, and also weaknesses. Weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty scale with the elemental virtues, which allows players to enhance their preferred weapon type organically as they progress through the story and level up their character.

While every single type is equally as viable in combat against the plethora of boss encounters in the game, some are objectively superior to others in terms of both damage output as well as combat abilities.

Here's a tier list ranking all the weapon categories in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to see which are the best for players to choose in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty weapon type tier list, featuring all 13 categories

Team Ninja's action role-playing games have always been focused mostly on a flashy and robust combat system that goes hand-in-hand with the challenges presented in terms of enemy encounters.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is no different and features a unique parry-focused combat system alongside some truly challenging boss fights.

To tackle the many challenging enemy and boss encounters, players have access to a huge arsenal of weapons, ranging from simple Straight Swords to Poleaxes and Glaives. Every type in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is designed specifically to compliment different playstyles and builds, with elemental scaling and unique martial arts.

However, there are a few weapons that are arguably the best amongst all the 13 categories in the game. Here's a comprehensive tier list of all of them in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

S-tier weapon types

Dual Swords

Dual Halberds

Dual Sabres

The Dual Swords, Sabres, and Halberds are easily the fastest and most newcomer-friendly weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The martial arts that these come equipped with allow players to stack multiple hits in a single combo or dodge away from enemy attacks.

Apart from being fast, the Dual Sowrds, Sabres, and Halberds are also the best weapons players can use when going up against humanoid enemies (and bosses) due to their ability to easily stagger opponents.

A-tier weapon types

Glaives

Staffs

Spears

Slashing Spears

The Glaives, Staffs, Spears, and Slashing Spears are relatively slow (compared to S-tier weapons), but very high DPS weapons that also come equipped with some really powerful and effective martial arts.

The Glaive in particular is the best to choose when going up against beast-type enemies and bosses, in part due to their massive damage output using the light attack combo. Meanwhile, the Staff and Spears are best used against humanoid enemies due to their multi-hit martial arts combos.

B-tier weapon types

Swords

Straight Sabres

Curved Sabres

Halberds

The single-handed weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty might not be as effective as their dual counterparts, but they still pack a mighty punch in combat. They make for effective for scenarios like crowd control and one-on-one fights against non-beast-type bosses.

The Swords in particular feature some really fast martial art abilities rivaling that of the Dual Halberds, but with less overall damage output. However, their spirit attack is substantially more powerful than any other small weapon type in the game.

C-tier weapon types

Poleaxes

Hammers

While the Poleaxes and Hammers aren't bad weapons per se, they do not make for a good choice against other types such as the Glaives or Dual Halberds. The Poleaxes and Hammers are all about DPS, sacrificing speed and agility in favor of massive damage output.

Given that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's combat is heavily reliant on deflections and fast counterattacks, the Poleaxes and Hammers feel significantly slower to keep up with the fast and aggressive combat system of the game.

Also, due to elemental scaling on weapons, with proper stat allocation, the Glaives and even the Staffs outclass the Poleaxes and Hammers in terms of raw DPS.

