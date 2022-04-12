All Xbox games that offer Keyboard and Mouse (KBM) support: Halo Infinite, Fortnite and more

Xbox has strengthened its position in the console race with its next-generation consoles in the form of Series X and Series S. The new lineup of double SKUs is stiff competition to the PlayStation consoles. The next-generation consoles have the latest technological upgrades that can emulate games at 4K resolution (series X). Among all the features that make the consoles a hit, the availability of Keyboard and Mouse (KMB) support on them is a bonus.
Ideally, every console comes with its controller, and Xbox is no different. Additionally, it offers a feature for players to play with a keyboard and mouse. The two devices must be connected via USB slots, and players can then play using them. The system works in the same fashion as it does on a PC. However, not every game offers KMB support, and players must know which ones do.
All games that offer KMB support on Xbox consoles
Not every game offers KMB support on consoles. More importantly, some of them only offer limited support. Limited support indicates the need for a controller alongside a keyboard and mouse. Either the controller is required to be connected or for the initial login.
With the recent additions of new games in the last few months, here's the list of games with KMB support on Xbox consoles.
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Limited)
- Among Us (Limited)
- ANVIL: Vault Breaker (Limited)
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Art of Rally (Limited)
- Asphalt 9
- Astroneer
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Limited)
- Atlas (Game Preview)
- Block Dropper
- Bomber Crew
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Limited)
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Bright Memory
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Limited)
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Call of the Sea (Limited)
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Limited)
- Century: Age of Ashes (Limited)
- Chivalry 2 (Limited)
- Cities: Skylines
- DayZ
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Destroy All Humans!
- DOOM 64
- Evil Genius 2
- Five Nights At Freddy's 1-4
- Fortnite
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Grounded
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Heavy Metal Machines
- Horror Of The Deep
- House Flipper
- Hyperdot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Jurassic World: Evolution 2
- Last Oasis (Limited)
- Maid of Sker (Limited)
- Metro Exodus
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft
- Monster Sanctuary
- Moonlighter (Limited)
- Myst
- Neoverse
- Octopath Traveler
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Outriders (Limited)
- Paladins
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Psychonauts 2 (Limited)
- Quake
- Remnant: From The Ashes (Limited)
- Roblox
- Rogue Company (Limited)
- Sea of Thieves
- Shotgun Farmers
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spellbreak (Limited)
- Splitgate (Limited)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Limited)
- State of Decay 2
- Strange Brigade
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving The Aftermath (Game Preview)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (Limited)
- Terraria
- The Anacrusis (Limited)
- The Ascent
- The Forgotten City
- The Gunk (Limited)
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Limited)
- The Medium
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- They Are Billions
- Tokyo Warfare Turbo
- Untitled Goose Game
- Visage
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- Wargroove Double Trouble
- Warhammer Vermintide 2
- Weird West (Limited)
- World of Tanks
- X-Morph Defense
- Yes Your Grace
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
It should be noted that these are all based on information collected from multiple sources and personal testing. There could always be more available Xbox games that could feature on this list.
Another point to note is over the limited status of some games. Some of the limited options can be removed or expanded by the developers based on changes to their games. Overall, there could be some changes from the list as mentioned above, and players are requested to test the game manually to see if it has KMB support on Xbox.