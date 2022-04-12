All Xbox games that offer Keyboard and Mouse (KBM) support: Halo Infinite, Fortnite and more

Xbox has strengthened its position in the console race with its next-generation consoles in the form of Series X and Series S. The new lineup of double SKUs is stiff competition to the PlayStation consoles. The next-generation consoles have the latest technological upgrades that can emulate games at 4K resolution (series X). Among all the features that make the consoles a hit, the availability of Keyboard and Mouse (KMB) support on them is a bonus.

Ideally, every console comes with its controller, and Xbox is no different. Additionally, it offers a feature for players to play with a keyboard and mouse. The two devices must be connected via USB slots, and players can then play using them. The system works in the same fashion as it does on a PC. However, not every game offers KMB support, and players must know which ones do.

All games that offer KMB support on Xbox consoles

Not every game offers KMB support on consoles. More importantly, some of them only offer limited support. Limited support indicates the need for a controller alongside a keyboard and mouse. Either the controller is required to be connected or for the initial login.

With the recent additions of new games in the last few months, here's the list of games with KMB support on Xbox consoles.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Limited)

Among Us (Limited)

ANVIL: Vault Breaker (Limited)

Ark: Survival Evolved

Art of Rally (Limited)

Asphalt 9

Astroneer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Limited)

Atlas (Game Preview)

Block Dropper

Bomber Crew

Boyfriend Dungeon (Limited)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bright Memory

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Limited)

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of the Sea (Limited)

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Limited)

Century: Age of Ashes (Limited)

Chivalry 2 (Limited)

Cities: Skylines

DayZ

Deep Rock Galactic

Destroy All Humans!

DOOM 64

Evil Genius 2

Five Nights At Freddy's 1-4

Fortnite

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Heavy Metal Machines

Horror Of The Deep

House Flipper

Hyperdot

Hypnospace Outlaw

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Jurassic World: Evolution 2

Last Oasis (Limited)

Maid of Sker (Limited)

Metro Exodus

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft

Monster Sanctuary

Moonlighter (Limited)

Myst

Neoverse

Octopath Traveler

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Outriders (Limited)

Paladins

Phantasy Star Online 2

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Psychonauts 2 (Limited)

Quake

Remnant: From The Ashes (Limited)

Roblox

Rogue Company (Limited)

Sea of Thieves

Shotgun Farmers

Slime Rancher

Smite

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Spellbreak (Limited)

Splitgate (Limited)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Limited)

State of Decay 2

Strange Brigade

Surviving Mars

Surviving The Aftermath (Game Preview)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Limited)

Terraria

The Anacrusis (Limited)

The Ascent

The Forgotten City

The Gunk (Limited)

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Limited)

The Medium

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4

They Are Billions

Tokyo Warfare Turbo

Untitled Goose Game

Visage

War Thunder

Warframe

Wargroove Double Trouble

Warhammer Vermintide 2

Weird West (Limited)

World of Tanks

X-Morph Defense

Yes Your Grace

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

It should be noted that these are all based on information collected from multiple sources and personal testing. There could always be more available Xbox games that could feature on this list.

Another point to note is over the limited status of some games. Some of the limited options can be removed or expanded by the developers based on changes to their games. Overall, there could be some changes from the list as mentioned above, and players are requested to test the game manually to see if it has KMB support on Xbox.

Edited by Mayank Shete