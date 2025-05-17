All Xephyr selfie locations in Revenge Of The Savage Planet

In Revenge Of The Savage Planet, Xephyr selfie locations are part of the side quest from the D.I.A.P.E.R. DLC. These aren’t traditional photo ops — you're not using a camera or posing manually. Instead, you’ll come across preset pedestals across the planet, and interacting with them automatically snaps a framed shot. There are four of these selfie spots on Xephyr, and you’ll need to find all of them to complete the objective.

Ad

Here is the breakdown of all the Xephyr selfie locations in this action-adventure game.

What are all the different Xephyr selfie locations in Revenge Of The Savage Planet?

Use your Teleporter to reach Xephyr selfie locations (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

1) Cactus Valley — near the Teleporter

Ad

Trending

The first selfie pedestal is in Cactus Valley, located just north of your starting point on the planet. As you walk into the valley, keep heading forward until you notice a patch of greenery. The pedestal is placed just south of the Cactus Valley teleporter — it’s out in the open and hard to miss once you're near the area.

Read also — All Quasadron IX selfie locations in Revenge Of The Savage Planet

Ad

2) Great Oasis — southeast of the Teleporter

For the second selfie, head far east on the map until you reach the Great Oasis. This is one of the few spots on Xephyr with a large body of water, making it easy to identify. Once you’re at the Great Oasis teleporter, move southeast.

The pedestal is located in the southeast corner, near the water and a few creatures, providing a clear background view of the planet.

Ad

3) G’nortt’s High Rise — hillside above the valley

The third location is found in G’nortt’s High Rise, which is positioned south of Cactus Valley. If you have already found the first pedestal, walk directly south from it until you reach this new zone. The pedestal itself is sitting northwest of G’nortt’s High Rise teleporter, up in the hills. It’s not hidden but requires a bit of uphill climbing.

Ad

4) Larval Roost — above Wormzilla’s arena

The last selfie spot is in Larval Roost, the same area where you first fought Wormzilla. Head to the western part of this region, and look for the hill that overlooks the battlefield. The pedestal is placed at the top, giving a wide view of the area below.

Check out: How to get to the fifth planet in Revenge of the Savage Planet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.