How to defeat Wormzilla boss in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Wormzilla in Revenge of the Savage Planet is your first real test, and it starts messing with you the moment you land on Xephyr. As you head toward the Mag Fork container, this massive sand-burrowing creature makes it sink right in front of you. That’s your cue — you’ll be tracking and fighting the boss until you finally get your hands on that tool.

Ad

Here's a guide to defeating Wormzilla in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

How to beat Wormzilla boss in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Battle strategy

Wormzilla summons up in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

1) First round

Ad

Trending

The first time you fight the boss is just after unlocking your deflect ability. Head back to where the container sank. You’ll find eggs launching projectiles — deflecting those back will bait the boss out. It fires a beam of fire, launches single shots, and dives under the sand to pop up and attack. The deflection system here needs timing.

Wait until the projectile nearly hits you, then deflect while looking straight at the creature. After about three or four clean hits, it will go down — but not for long. It pulls the container away again.

Ad

Next time you face the creature, it will be deeper underground. But before that, you must craft the Goo Ingestor for your Water Hose. You’ll find the two required parts inside purple containers scattered across Xephyr. Once you’ve built it at base, you can suck up different goo types — and Ferrous Goo is the key here.

Be on the move (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

In the new arena, the boss shows up again, a bit nastier this time. Its fire breath can now hit both sideways and straight up, so you must keep moving. Around the room are plants that produce Ferrous Goo and some electric mushrooms. Use the Goo Ingestor to paint a path of Ferrous Goo near the mushrooms and try to bait Wormzilla into walking into the goo while the mushroom pulses.

Ad

If you time it right, the electricity triggers and hits the boss hard enough to take out the first part of its health in one shot. After that, you finally get to grab the Mag Fork, which is used to pick up and throw metal or crystalline objects. But before you can play around with it, Wormzilla swallows you whole.

Inside its gut, you’ll see crystal spikes lying around. Use the Mag Fork to pick up those spikes and slam them into the weak spots. Once they’re all broken, Wormzilla spits you back out.

Ad

2) Final round

The boss spits Green goo (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

At this point, the boss won't fire projectiles anymore, and Ferrous Goo won’t hurt it either. This part’s all about the Mag Fork. Crystal pillars are scattered across the area — grab them and wait for the boss to open its mouth during its roar. That’s your target. Throw the pillar straight in. You’ll need to land a few solid hits like this.

Ad

If you’re having trouble aiming or need to slow things down, you can still use the electrified Ferrous Goo to temporarily stun it, though it won’t deal damage now — it just buys you time. After a few well-aimed throws right into its mouth, Wormzilla in Revenge of the Savage Planet finally goes down for good, and you keep the Mag Fork.

Check out: How to use the Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Planet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.