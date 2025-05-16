All Quasadron IX selfie locations in Revenge Of The Savage Planet

In Revenge of the Savage Planet, finding all the Quasadron IX selfie locations isn’t as simple. The planet’s big and full of hostile creatures, and it doesn’t help that the game only gives light clues about where to look. But if you’re trying to finish Shama Lama’s mission and have the D.I.A.P.E.R. Program DLC installed, you must locate four specific selfie spots here.

Here is the breakdown of all the Quasadron IX selfie locations in this action-adventure game.

What are all the different Quasadron IX selfie locations in Revenge Of The Savage Planet?

Head to Quasadron IX via Teleporter (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

1) Crash Site Region – Top of the Stone Arch

From the Teleporter at the Crash Site, head east. Continue until you see a large stone arch. It’s tall but easy to climb if you stay on the sides. At the very top of that arch is your first pedestal for the Quasadron IX selfie location. Just walk up to it and interact.

2) Savannah Lake – Southwestern Border

This one is located right at the edge of the Savannah Lake area. Head southwest and pass by the Savannah Eraffes. You will eventually spot the pedestal on a rock near a tree.

3) Alta’s Trash Mountain – Overlooking the Dump

Go to the section of Trash Mountain where the garbage piles up below. You must climb up the ledge that gives you a view looking down on the junkyard. The selfie pedestal is at the top.

4) Babutt Kingdom – Far Southwest

Make your way to the Babutt Kingdom and start heading to its far southwestern corner. It’s a quiet spot, but the pedestal is placed close to the edge of the zone. Once you reach the border area, you’ll find that the pedestal is shaded by a tree.

One last thing

Players cannot trigger these selfies if the D.I.A.P.E.R. Program DLC isn’t installed. If it is, all four of these spots will count toward your goal. There are 16 total pedestals across the game, but these four are everything you need for Quasadron IX.

