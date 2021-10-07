Alleged Twitch leak reveals confidential user data, Genshin Impact community reacts

A massive Twitch data leak happened this week, and it has affected the Genshin Impact community.

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games in the world. It has a respectable fanbase on Twitch, which means that this data leak has adversely affected several streamers. The leak includes almost 125 GB of compressed data, and some parts of the community have reacted to it on Twitter.

Naturally, the reactions aren't nice. Parts of the leak also include streamer payouts, so players can look up how much Twitch paid them (it doesn't include sponsorships).

Genshin Impact community reacts to the confidential Twitch data leak

Genshin - Player  @WorldOfTeyvat You use twitch and your Genshin credentials are the same, you may wanna change your logins! You use twitch and your Genshin credentials are the same, you may wanna change your logins! https://t.co/zq2Wnoj4Ni

One of the most common bits of advice as a response to a massive leak is to change one's passwords. Given how large this leak is (the public portion, at least), some Genshin Impact players advise others to change their passwords.

Many gamers use the same password across multiple platforms and games, so it's easy for some hackers to use it. It's better to be safe than sorry in this instance.

kira @watatsumislands oh my god, stay safe twitch x genshin users 😦 oh my god, stay safe twitch x genshin users 😦 https://t.co/qyeTLksUwy

Tenha @TenhaTV PSA: Some of the Twitch information got compromised, so to be safe, you would like to do the following: Twitch viewers, change the password that you share with your Twitch account. Streamers, please reset your stream key. Explain what happened please, @Twitch PSA: Some of the Twitch information got compromised, so to be safe, you would like to do the following: Twitch viewers, change the password that you share with your Twitch account. Streamers, please reset your stream key. Explain what happened please, @Twitch https://t.co/EjfMsZmyFb

TECTONE (BIG EGG) @TectEGG Now people prolly understand why I whale so much and do constant giveaways Now people prolly understand why I whale so much and do constant giveaways

Tectone has over 530K followers and his payouts are also visible for some players to view in the leak. His tweet references why he whales so much and does constant giveaways, as he can easily afford it via Twitch.

Other Twitter users wish to know how Twitch got its data leaked so easily. TenhaTV also reminds Genshin Impact players to reset their passwords and stream key (if they stream). The meme is appropriate given the circumstances.

TakaGG's discord comments are also visible in one of the Tweets shown above. It echoes a similar sentiment that other Tweets include, such as the need to reset one's passwords. Also, enabling 2FA is advisable for security reasons.

uoʞıɐd @itspaikon "genshin leaks are pretty bad"

twitch: ok but watch this "genshin leaks are pretty bad"

twitch: ok but watch this

Genshin Impact leaks are frequent, so it's amusing that this Twitter user pokes fun at them by bringing up the recent Twitch leak. Of course, the magnitude of the two types of leaks is still worlds apart in terms of seriousness.

Hoshi @HoshiNuggets Hello! If most of you don't know yet, Twitch is currently experiencing a data breach. Your data MAY have been affected and if you have the same log-in credentials elsewhere (in Genshin or other games), change your passwords in order to ensure that it won't get hacked. Hello! If most of you don't know yet, Twitch is currently experiencing a data breach. Your data MAY have been affected and if you have the same log-in credentials elsewhere (in Genshin or other games), change your passwords in order to ensure that it won't get hacked.

SYP Team // Genshin Leaks @SaveYourPrimos Thank you all for 15k.Change your Twitch passwords and enable 2FA. Thank you all for 15k.Change your Twitch passwords and enable 2FA.

KNekro @KNekro Mientras no se filtren los MDs traviesos, los streamers estáis fine no preocuparse.PD: Cambiad la pass y poned 2FA Mientras no se filtren los MDs traviesos, los streamers estáis fine no preocuparse.PD: Cambiad la pass y poned 2FA

Much of the Genshin Impact community continues to echo how players should change their passwords. It might seem repetitive to some players, but it helps remind them of something that can make or break their ability to access their account.

These types of Tweets aren't limited to just English players, either. The Twitch leak affects everybody on the platform, and popular streamers like KNekro have helped raise more awareness for players to enable 2FA.

Enviosity @Enviosity When Twitch data gets leaked and you find out you're #456 When Twitch data gets leaked and you find out you're #456 https://t.co/gYRankSQMI

Some streamers like to poke fun at the "leak leaderboards" when it comes to where they rank on Twitch. In Enviosity's case, he posts an amusing reaction to finding out that he's ranked #456 on Twitch.

Still, that would mean that Enviosity is paid more than 99% of Twitch users. However, that also means 455 people get paid more, including some users who get paid millions of dollars.

tuonto @Tuont0 what the freak twitch what the freak twitch

Xlice @XliceTV twitch bro not like this twitch bro not like this

Other popular Genshin Impact streamers just leave a simple sentence. It might not be witty or a funny meme reaction, but these Tweets still encapsulate a typical response to the recent Twitch fiasco.

Twitch @Twitch We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.

Also Read

Twitch did confirm that the breach took place, so they're likely referring to the massive leak. They hadn't yet updated the community by the time this article was written.

The leak affects more than just Genshin Impact players on Twitch.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Have you changed your Genshin Impact password? Yes No 2 votes so far