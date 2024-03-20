Alone in the Dark difficulty and accessibility options detailed

The Alone in the Dark difficulty options allow all kinds of players to relive the terror at Derceto Manor. Further accessibility options help them plant their feet firmly into the experience even if they are newcomers to the genre or the series.

This article explores the various gameplay options that Alone in the Dark has in store for fans. This concerns both difficulty settings as well as quality-of-life and accessibility options, which let players further modify the essence of their playthrough.

All Alone in the Dark difficulty and accessibility options explored

As far as the Alone in the Dark difficulty options are is concerned, here are the choices offered by Pieces Interactive:

Easy: Intended for players who wish to focus on the story and atmosphere of Alone in the Dark

Intended for players who wish to focus on the story and atmosphere of Alone in the Dark Standard: Offers a balanced challenge; enemies can deal decent damage and to top it off, players must be conservative about their healing and ammo usage

Offers a balanced challenge; enemies can deal decent damage and to top it off, players must be conservative about their healing and ammo usage Hard: The most challenging difficulty in Alone in the Dark is aimed at survival horror genre veterans as consumables and items are scarce

Whichever options are picked, players will go through the same story as the two protagonists in Alone in the Dark, as well as set pieces within the confines of Derceto Manor and its alternate hellscapes. There are still countless horrors to face, tough puzzles to crack, and terrifying bosses to meet.

Here are all the Alone in the Dark difficulty and accessibility options (Image via THQ Nordic)

Next are the accessibility options. If Alone in the Dark difficulty options allow tailoring the challenge as per users' desire, then these options enable players to modify the comfort borders of that challenge.

Here are all the accessibility options that can be toggled on or off in Alone in the Dark:

Text Highlighting: Highlights important clues found in text logs, entries, and more. This way, players can focus on what they need to progress.

Highlights important clues found in text logs, entries, and more. This way, players can focus on what they need to progress. Map Highlighting: Updates the map with locked doors, solvable puzzles, and more. This lets players explore freely without having to jot down or keep a mental note of what's where

Updates the map with locked doors, solvable puzzles, and more. This lets players explore freely without having to jot down or keep a mental note of what's where Dynamic Objectives: Objectives will update to provide hints to progress if players are stuck in a place or puzzle for too long

Objectives will update to provide hints to progress if players are stuck in a place or puzzle for too long Reveal Interaction Points: Reveals interactable objects in the environment when near them, letting players leave no stone unturned

Pieces Interactive understands how important Alone in the Dark difficulty options are for genre veterans. That is why a master toggle named Player Guidance is included. This allows switching between two modes: Modern and Old-School. The former enables all accessibility options listed above, while the latter disables them.

As players explore the manor, the map will be updated with icons indicating progression on Modern accessibility (Image via THQ Nordic)

Living up to its name, the Old School option brings Alone in the Dark difficulty in line with past retro games that did not shy away from zero hand-holding. Both accessibility modifiers and difficulty can be changed from the Options menu under the Gameplay tab. It should be noted that these parameters can only be changed while in-game and not on the initial start-up menu screen.

Check out our review of Alone in the Dark, which is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.