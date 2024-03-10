Who are the protagonists in Alone in the Dark?

With two playable protagonists in Alone in the Dark, the game presents a main campaign that is both deep and full of intrigue. Players will have the opportunity to choose their protagonist before embarking on their journey, with each character offering a unique perspective. Although their campaigns are distinct, the overarching narrative weaves them together seamlessly.

Anticipation for the game is increasing among fans, who eagerly await the chance to immerse themselves in a thrilling horror experience. Central to the excitement surrounding Alone in the Dark are its protagonists, whose roles are crucial in shaping the game's appeal. The cast boasts notable talents from the industry.

For more details about the playable protagonists in Alone in the Dark, refer to the information provided below.

Who are the playable protagonists in Alone in the Dark?

There are two playable protagonists in Alone in the Dark. (Image via THQ Nordic)

As mentioned earlier, players exploring the main campaign will have the option to select from two playable protagonists in Alone in the Dark: Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby. Jodie Comer portrays Emily, while David Harbour portrays Edward, embodying the role of a private investigator. Both characters delve into uncovering mysteries and unraveling secrets integral to the narrative.

Throughout the main campaign, these protagonists engage with various NPCs as part of their investigations. This interaction with other in-game characters offers players dialogue options, enhancing the immersive experience with interaction-based objectives.

NPCs will respond differently to the protagonists in Alone in the Dark. (Image via THQ Nordic)

In 2023, developers released a Spotlight Video discussing the game's concept and features, where they highlighted how NPCs would respond differently depending on the chosen protagonist. They emphasized that players would encounter a distinct perspective of the narrative based on their character selection.

Additionally, developers mentioned that the narrative would slightly alter due to the inclusion of these two playable characters. Notably, they revealed that players would need to play through the campaign twice: once with each character. This approach aims to give players a unique experience and perspective, further enriching the gameplay.

The main campaign will feature a plethora of chilling creatures. (Image via THQ Nordic)

Gamers can anticipate immersing themselves in a campaign teeming with a plethora of chilling creatures, distinctive puzzles, and exploration-driven goals. The game's level design and visuals are truly remarkable, embodying all the essential elements of a top-notch horror experience.

Additionally, the game promises to deliver atmospheric horror alongside elements of psychological terror. Scheduled for release on March 20, 2024, Alone in the Dark will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

You can now pre-order Alone in the Dark, which is offered in two distinct editions: Standard and Deluxe. Both editions boast incredible content. To view pricing details, visit the official THQ Nordic website or your preferred gaming platform.

