Is Alone in the Dark on PS4 and PS5?

Pieces Interactive is resurrecting the cherished horror series Alone in the Dark, stirring high anticipation among fans. As the launch is slated for March 20, 2024, one might question if you can run the game on PS4 and PS5 devices. If you are curious, let's dig in and check if the upcoming horror game can be run on Sony's PlayStation devices.
Alone in the Dark is coming to PlayStation 5, but it won't be gracing the older PS4 system. This news might upset some, but it makes sense why the creators opted not to deliver it to the former generation consoles.
This article will explore some reasons why the latest horror title will not be making its way to the PlayStation 4 console.
Why Alone in the Dark will not launch on PlayStation 4
The PlayStation 4 isn't exactly new anymore. Sure, it still gets the occasional game, but the bulk of creators are choosing to debut their best work on the fresh PS5 console.
This may bum out some PS4 owners. Yet, if your heart is set on playing the new Alone in the Dark game, you will need to do so on the platforms it's launching on.
Alone in the Dark release platforms
You can purchase Alone in the Dark on most modern consoles and PCs.
Let's explore all the platforms where you can experience the game:
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox Series X/S
- PC
With your query about the availability of Alone in the Dark on PS4 and PS5 resolved and all of the available platforms listed, let us explore some alternative games that you can play.
Similar games like Alone in the Dark on PS4 and PS5
Here are a few games similar to Alone in the Dark on PS4 and PS5:
- The Sinking City
- Resident Evil 2 Remake
- Dead Space trilogy
- Tormented Souls.
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Resident Evil 7
- Resident Evil Village
- Alan Wake
- The Evil Within series
Hopefully, this article was able to answer your question regarding whether you can play Alone in the Dark on PS4 and PS5.