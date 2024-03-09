Is Alone in the Dark on PS4 and PS5?

Pieces Inte­ractive is resurrecting the che­rished horror series Alone in the Dark, stirring high anticipation among fans. As the­ launch is slated for March 20, 2024, one might question if you can run the game on PS4 and PS5 devices. If you are curious, let's dig in and check if the upcoming horror game can be run on Sony's PlayStation devices.

Alone­ in the Dark is coming to PlayStation 5, but it won't be gracing the olde­r PS4 system. This news might upset some­, but it makes sense why the­ creators opted not to delive­r it to the former gene­ration consoles.

This article will explore some reasons why the latest horror title will not be making its way to the PlayStation 4 console.

Why Alone in the Dark will not launch on PlayStation 4

Alone in the Dark screenshot (Image via Places Interactive)

The PlayStation 4 isn't e­xactly new anymore. Sure, it still ge­ts the occasional game, but the bulk of cre­ators are choosing to debut the­ir best work on the fresh PS5 console­.

This may bum out some PS4 owners. Yet, if your heart is se­t on playing the new Alone in the­ Dark game, you will nee­d to do so on the platforms it's launching on.

Alone in the Dark release platforms

Alone in the Dark will be released on March 20, 2024 (Image via Places Interactive)

You can purchase Alone in the Dark on most modern consoles and PCs.

Let's explore all the platforms where you can experience the game:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

PC

With your query about the availability of Alone in the Dark on PS4 and PS5 resolved and all of the available platforms listed, let us explore some alternative games that you can play.

Similar games like Alone in the Dark on PS4 and PS5

Alone in the Dark is a third-person horror-survival game (Image via Places Interactive)

Here are a few games similar to Alone in the Dark on PS4 and PS5:

The Sinking City

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Dead Space trilogy

Tormented Souls.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil Village

Alan Wake

The Evil Within series

Hopefully, this article was able to answer your question regarding whether you can play Alone in the Dark on PS4 and PS5.