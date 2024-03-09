Is Alone in the Dark on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S?

The upcoming horror game Alone in the Dark has sparked considerable excitement within the community, particularly among horror genre enthusiasts. Following the positive reception of the demo version released in 2023, anticipation for the full game has reached remarkable heights.

However, there has been some confusion among players regarding its platform availability, particularly among Xbox owners. Specifically, there are concerns about whether Alone in the Dark will be accessible on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Based on the gameplay trailers and demos, it's evident that THQ has delivered exceptional visuals and performance with Alone in the Dark. To ensure an optimal gaming experience, the title will be exclusively accessible on next-gen consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. So sad news for the Xbox One owners.

This article provides comprehensive details regarding the platform availability of Alone in the Dark.

Is Alone in the Dark playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S?

The game will be available on next-gen platforms only (Image via THQ Nordic)

The upcoming horror game won't be accessible on Xbox One but will be exclusively tailored for next-gen platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, utilizing their advanced features. Consequently, it won't be released on PlayStation 4 either, leaving users with previous-gen consoles unable to partake in the gaming experience.

Furthermore, the game won't be on the Nintendo Switch platform either. Therefore, unless investing in next-gen hardware, players won't have an opportunity to indulge in the game.

Additionally, despite being available on Xbox Series X/S, it won't be included in the Game Pass. This aligns with the trend of Microsoft's subscription service not featuring any major day one releases recently.

Is Alone in the Dark available for pre-order?

The game offers two different editions (Image via THQ Nordic)

Currently, the title is available for pre-orders, and fans can reserve their copies from either the PlayStation store or the Xbox store. The game offers two distinct editions, the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition.

Purchasing the Standard Edition will give players access to the Prologue section, the base game, and the Derceto 1992 Costume Pack, providing substantial content for this edition.

On the other hand, going for the Deluxe Edition will provide players with the Prologue section, the base game, and the Derceto 1992 Costume Pack, along with additional features such as the Director's Commentary Mode and the Vintage Horror Filter Pack. In short, both editions boast impressive content, making them worthwhile investments.

Scheduled for release on March 20, 2024, fans can occupy themselves in the demo version of the game until then. This demo is freely accessible across preferred platforms.

Upon its initial release in 2023, the demo received positive feedback from fans, particularly for incorporating psychological horror elements and exploration-based objectives.