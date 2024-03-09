Is Alone in the Dark on Nintendo Switch?

The remake of Alone in the Dark is the highly anticipated horror game of 2024, generating significant excitement among fans eagerly anticipating a spine-chilling gaming experience. The anticipation is palpable, with promises of delivering unparalleled horror immersion. However, amidst the hype, concerns have arisen regarding its platform availability, particularly by Nintendo Switch users.

Alone in the Dark remake is set to be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, leaving Switch users apprehensive. Despite these concerns, the game's demo version, released in 2023, garnered positive reviews from the gaming community, fueling further excitement among fans eager to delve into its immersive world.

This article sheds light on the platform availability of the Alone in the Dark remake, offering insight into the gaming landscape for interested enthusiasts.

Can you play Alone in the Dark on Nintendo Switch?

The title is not coming on Nintendo Switch (Image via THQ Nordic)

Unfortunately, playing the Alone in the Dark remake on Nintendo Switch isn't an option, as confirmed by THQ and the game's official website. It is exclusively available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with no plans for release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One.

Presently, the publisher is prioritizing quality content to deliver immersive gameplay experiences to fans. Hence, they are releasing titles exclusively on current-generation hardware to ensure smooth performance, stunning visuals, and engaging gameplay. This decision led THQ to focus on platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What are the different Editions of Alone in the Dark?

The Deluxe version of the game offers amazing content (Image via THQ Nordic)

The title is available in two editions: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition.

Here's what each edition includes:

Standard Edition:

Game's Prologue section

Base Game

Derceto 1992 Costume Pack

Deluxe Edition:

Game's Prologue

Base Game

Derceto 1992 Costume Pack

Vintage Horror Filters

Director's Commentary Mode

Additionally, you can find a free demo version of the game on the official website. This demo allows you to experience the prologue section of the game. To try it out, you can visit either the official website or your preferred platform's store.

Pricing details for each edition can be found on the platform's store. The game is set to release on March 20, 2024. Until then, you can try the free demo.

The game will feature two playable protagonists: Emily Hartwood, portrayed by Jodie Comer, and detective Edward Carnby, portrayed by David Harbour. Players have the option to choose either character to embark on their main campaign journey.

Filled with challenging objectives, frightful monsters, and distinctive puzzles, the title promises an immersive horror gaming experience. Atmospheric elements will be emphasized, with exploration-related objectives adding to the spine-chilling ambiance.