Is Alone in the Dark on Xbox Game Pass?

The highly anticipated horror game Alone in the Dark promises players an exhilarating experience, immersing them in a chilling journey fraught with terrifying creatures and detective-driven challenges. With acclaimed actors Jodie Comer and David Harbour in leading roles, it's no wonder the game has generated significant buzz as 2024's most eagerly awaited horror title.

However, despite the considerable excitement, the gaming community is curious about its availability on Xbox Game Pass. Scheduled for release on March 20, 2024, Alone in the Dark will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. While the game will be accessible on Xbox Series X/S, there has been no official announcement regarding its inclusion in the Game Pass lineup.

Read on for further details on the upcoming title's available platforms.

Can you play Alone in the Dark from Xbox Game Pass?

The game will not be included in Xbox Game Pass (Image via THQ Nordic)

THQ Nordic, the game's publisher, hasn't issued any official statement regarding its availability on Xbox Game Pass. Despite being accessible on the Xbox Series X/S platforms, the game won't be included in Xbox Game Pass. Thus, fans eager to play can purchase it from the Xbox store, where it's currently available for pre-order. Alternatively, they can wait for official confirmation of its potential inclusion in Game Pass.

While numerous games were released this year, many didn't debut on Game Pass upon their official release. Titles like Skull and Bones, Tekken 8, WWE 2K24, and Prince of Persia The Lost Crown are accessible on Xbox platforms but not yet on Microsoft's Subscription service. However, there remains hope that these titles, alongside Alone in the Dark, may be added to Game Pass in the future.

Is Alone in the Dark available for the pre-order?

On the Xbox store, you'll find detailed descriptions of these editions (Image via Xbox Store)

The upcoming horror game offers a Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition, each available for pre-order through the Xbox store or your preferred platform's store. Upon visiting the Xbox store, you'll find detailed descriptions of these editions and their contents, which are as follows:

Standard Edition:

Price: $53.99

Contents: Prologue, Base game, Derceto 1992 Costume Pack.

Deluxe Edition:

Price: $62.99

Contents: Prologue, Base game, Derceto 1992 Costume Pack, Director's Commentary Mode, and Vintage Horror Filter Pack.

A free demo version of the game is available for those interested in a sneak peek. Released in May 2023, it provides a taste of the game's prologue section and has received positive feedback from fans, particularly for its psychological horror elements.