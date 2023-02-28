“Always winning isn’t the point of God’s battle” - Andrew Tate comments on Jake Paul's defeat following his brawl against Tommy Fury

Andrew Tate, the controversial internet personality, recently shared some words of encouragement with Jake Paul, the popular YouTuber-turned-boxer who suffered the first loss of his boxing career after his highly-anticipated match against Tommy Fury.

In response to the fight, Andrew Tate, who is currently in custody, used his social media accounts to share some words of wisdom with Jake. He reminded:

“Always winning isn't the point of God's battles. The point of God's battles is so you can show him the strength of your heart when you lose."

Andrew Tate offers encouragement to Jake Paul after his boxing loss

Before his fight with Fury, Jake Paul had only faced MMA fighters, a fellow YouTube personality, and a former professional basketball player in the boxing ring. Jake's loss was certainly among the most debated topics over the weekend.

For those unaware, Tommy Fury emerged victorious over Jake Paul in their eight-round bout in Saudi Arabia, despite being knocked down in the final round. The judges made a split decision, with two judges scoring 76-73 in favor of Fury and one scoring 75-74 in favor of Paul.

Following Jake Paul's loss to Tommy Fury, Andrew Tate remarked that the purpose of God's battle is to reveal the strength of one's heart and that in facing defeat, Jake has demonstrated his resilience and courage.

Andrew Tate and Jake Paul had a brief beef period, with the two internet personalities exchanging barbs on social media; however, things took a turn when Jake spoke out against the online censorship of Andrew, who has been banned from various social media platforms.

Not the only notable figure to react to the loss

Not everyone was the biggest fan of Jake. On Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins joined in on the ridicule of Jake Paul's defeat, becoming the most recent participant to do so.

Rollins FaceTimed Logan Paul to sarcastically remark:

"I just wanted to call you and I just wanted to see how your baby bro is doing? How is Jakey doing? He had a tough day yesterday."

KSI was another popular figure who mocked Jake for his first loss. He made a video call to Twitch streamer Kai Cenat while he was live streaming, and used the opportunity to make a jibe at the creator's primary adversary:

"Bro, both (Jake and Tommy) trash."

KSI called Kai Cenat on stream just to laugh at Jake Paul

How the internet reacted to the tweet

There was a mixed response from Twitter users. Here are some of the relevant ones:

Jake be like : EVEN TATE HEARD MY LOST IN JAIL

And so we can grow. Humans have a tendency to stagnate without pressure.

As mentioned earlier, Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two other individuals are in police custody following his alleged involvement in human trafficking and sexual assault.

Recent reports have suggested that his appeal against the detention was rejected and that he must remain in jail for another 30 days. To read more about the story, click here.

