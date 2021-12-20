“Amazon Crime”: Internet reacts as Twitch bans PrimeVideoES, the Spanish account of Prime Video 

A shocking turn of events resulted in Twitch handing out a channel ban to PrimeVideoES after some obscene footage was released to the public, breaking the platform's code of conduct for creators. Commenters and internet users are poking fun at Amazon's account name as they allowed such content to be shown live in the first place.

Mercy @Mercy_EU_ @StreamerBans @PrimeVideoES HOW??? LMAOOO HOW DOES ONE GET BANNED ON PLATFORM THEY OWN @StreamerBans @PrimeVideoES HOW??? LMAOOO HOW DOES ONE GET BANNED ON PLATFORM THEY OWN

"Amazon on Amazon crime." - u/Taborlin_ via Reddit

Amazon and Twitch have been company partners for a long time, making the ban even more interesting as it seems that not even major accounts are immune to the massive wave of bans slamming down on creators. The irony is spilling out of every crevice, and viewers and interested parties are spewing their reactions across social media.

Twitch bans partner account and causes the internet to erupt

Apparently, one of the hosts of Amazon Prime Spain's late night show decided to take the stream in a different direction and violated Twitch's rules for the platform's creators. Shortly after, the channel received a permanent ban and was shut down regardless of its relationship with Twitch.

Twitch acted almost immediately, dishing out the ban on the same night that the Prime Video channel for Spain allowed the slip up to happen. Typically, when big partner companies collide like this, there's a bit of leeway around terms of service.

What was supposed to be a professional broadcast of a night talk show turned south at the end.

"At least we know that primevideoes doesn’t have immunity to bans… like certain others have." - u/Givemeaupvotes via Reddit

Twitch users are highlighting the ban rate of channels and are standing by the consistency of bans across all channels. Twitch may be going overboard according to some, but at least it appears to have the same rules across everyone's content.

The purple platform laid down heavy bans over the last year, leaving thousands of content creators on the site confused and outraged. The fact that it even banned a channel that links to their parent company is drawing attention from every corner of the internet.

Here are a few more reactions from fans jumping all over the irony of Twitch banning one of its partner channels:

NorthHymn @NorthHymn @StreamerBans



Yes I know it's a monkey with a hammer ...but how can you imagine it's something else ... @PrimeVideoES here is an exclusive picture of the person in charge of the ban verification ...Yes I know it's a monkey with a hammer ...but how can you imagine it's something else ... @StreamerBans @PrimeVideoES here is an exclusive picture of the person in charge of the ban verification ...Yes I know it's a monkey with a hammer ...but how can you imagine it's something else ... https://t.co/RdxGzvjAEV

No one is safe from a ban these days, and creators are raving over the fact that they banned essentially one of their own accounts. Follow the streamer bans account on Twitter to find out more information sprouting from this event.

