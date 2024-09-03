Amber Era Parallel Universe in Honor of Kings: Release date and new skins explored

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified Sep 03, 2024 13:30 GMT
Amber Era in Honor of Kings
Honor of Kings Amber Era Parallel Universe event will bring two new skins for the global players (Image via Level Infinite)

The launch of Amber Era Parallel Universe in Honor of Kings has created a wave of excitement in the global community. When the event arrived in the Chinese server, there were three skins for the players: Garo, Kaizer, and Ma Chao. So, the global audience also expects to grab three skins for different heroes.

However, since Ma Chao has yet to arrive on the global server, her skin might not arrive at the launch of the Amber Era Parallel Universe event in HoK.

This article will discuss all the details currently available regarding the Honor of Kings Amber Era Parallel Universe event.

Amber Era Parallel Universe in Honor of Kings: Release date

Level Infinite has announced the launch date for Amber Era Parallel Universe in Honor of Kings via an official X post from the game's X page. Per the X post shared on September 3, 2024, the event will launch on September 6, 2024.

According to the game's official post, Zephyr has been deorbited and is currently headed toward the Earth. The publisher has stated that the event will bring a sci-fi story that will revolve around Zephyr's quest for his lost comrades.

Which are the skins arriving in the Amber Era Parallel Universe event in HoK?

Since the rumors of the arrival of Amber Era Parallel Universe in Honor of Kings began, the community expected the launch of Ma Chao on the global server. However, as per current information, Ziya remains the latest hero in the global HoK roster.

Players will get a chance to grab a Kaizer and a Garo limited-time skin during the Amber Era Parallel Universe event.

Kaizer dons a black suit in the Kaizer Amber Era skin, but his face is completely white. There are also shades of white and golden in this skin.

As we have seen previously during the skin's arrival in the Chinese server, Kaizer turns into a heavily armored beast when casting his ultimate wearing this costume.

On the other hand, Garo's skin animation suggests that her Amber Era skin is heavily inspired by a butterfly. She flies it with her bow and arrow and deals massive damage to enemies.

The Amber Era Parallel Universe in Honor of Kings is an immensely successful event among the Chinese server's audience. Level Infinite will look forward to replicating such performance of the event in the global server as well.

Edited by Angad Sharma
