Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai or Desi Gamer, is one of the most notable Indian Free Fire content creators. The player has more than 7.48 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he regularly streams the game and uploads clips of his gameplay.

In a tweet, the famous YouTuber claimed that he had received multiple copyright claims on his Free Fire videos for using the music owned by Neffex. He claimed that the music was copyright-free, but still received the copyright claims from a certain Viso Music.

Also Read: What are diamonds in Free Fire? Step-by-step beginners guide on how to top up in 2021

Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) receives YouTube copyright claims for Free Fire videos; owner Neffex denies any involvement

Desi Gamers tweeted the following:

"Creators are receiving mail of fake copyright claim by the name Viso Music, but owner of the song is Neffex, which is totally copyright free! I received 3 but my friends are getting 10 to 20. "

Hey @YouTube @YouTubeIndia @YouTubeCreators

creators Are Receiving Mail of Fake Copyright Claim by the Name Viso Music But owner of the Song is @neffex which is Totally Copyright Free !! i received 3 But my Friends getting 10 to 20 #Help !! — Amit Sharma (@DesiGamers01) January 2, 2021

He tagged the official Twitter handles of YouTube along with Neffex for some assistance.

Amitbhai is not the only YouTuber to have received such claims in the last few days. A Twitter user, who goes by the name of SPORTS VIRUS, claimed that he had received 40 claims for nine videos in a day.

Advertisement

Many users have tried contacting the American musical duo on various platforms. In response to the queries, they put out a Tweet and an Instagram story. They denied any involvement. The tweet read as follows:

"We've been getting emails that a lot of our songs are getting copyright claimed. Those are fake claims not being done by us. We are working to get these fixed ASAP. Sorry about the confusion to anyone receiving a claim."

😥😢😭😭😭40 CLAIMS IN 9 VIDEOS TODAY ALSO 1 HOUR AGO pic.twitter.com/AHJKuTVNcu — SPORTS VIRUS (@SPORTS_VIRUS_YT) January 2, 2021

The music artists' tweet further clarified that they were looking at this matter, and no one will receive a strike.

Also Read: How to get free rewards through Time Traveller Top Up event in Free Fire