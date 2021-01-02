What are diamonds in Free Fire? Step-by-step beginners guide on how to top up in 2021

Free Fire is a prominent battle royale title developed and published by Garena worldwide. The developers offer users an extensive collection of in-game cosmetic items like costumes, bundles, and more. Most exclusive in-game items can be purchased by the users using diamonds.

This article looks at diamonds are in Free Fire and how users can buy them.

Explaining diamonds and how to top them up in Free Fire this year

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire, and players can procure a variety of items using them. They can also obtain the Elite Pass, the tier-based reward system of Free Fire, via diamonds.

Top-up

Diamonds aren’t free, and users have to spend real money to acquire them. Here are two means by which players can top them up in Free Fire:

#1 - Games Kharido

Games Kharido is one of the most-used top-up websites, offering users a 100% bonus on the first purchase. Here are the steps to purchase Free Fire diamonds from here:

Step 1: Players have to visit the official website of Games Kharido here.

Log in

Step 2: Next, they have to press the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in using one of the two methods.

Top-up options

Step 3: The top-up options will appear, and they can select the required number of diamonds to purchase.

Step 4: Upon a successful payment, diamonds will be credited to the users’ Free Fire account.

Here are the top-up options:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

#2 - Codashop

Like Games Kharido, Codashop is another popular top-up website. It regularly runs various offers providing players with better deals. They can follow the given steps to top-up diamonds from here:

Step 1: Players can visit the official website of Codashop here.

Step 2: Top-ups for several games and applications would appear. They have to then tap the “Free Fire” option.

Tap the Free Fire option

Step 3: Now, users can select the required top-up and payment option.

Select the recharge/top-up and payment option

Step 4: Players will receive the diamonds soon after the payment processes successfully.

Top-up options on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

- 100 Diamonds INR 240 - 310 Diamonds

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

Apart from these means, players can also directly top-up diamonds in-game.

