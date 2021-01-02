Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most prevalent battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It has witnessed an unprecedented rise and won several laurels, including the Mobile Game of The Year at the recent Esports Awards 2020.

There has been a gradual rise in the player base since its release over three years ago. The developers of Free Fire incorporate various unique aspects into the game, separating it from other games of its genre. UAV is one such facet of this title.

However, numerous players do not know about the functionality of UAV, which this article discusses.

What is UAV in Free Fire

UAV or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle reveals the location of the user and foes inside the yellow circle, as shown in the picture:

UAV revealing the locations of everyone inside a radius

Although the UAV shows the location of the players, it has various other uses. Knowing the foes’ positions can turn into an advantage for players and help them plan their next move. Also, the UAV can be destroyed by gamers to prevent it from revealing their locations.

They will receive the “UAV has been deployed” message when it spawns on the battlefield. Users would be able to spot a drone hovering around the map, as seen in this photo:

Image via Rachit Gaming / YouTube

Week 1 Mission in Free Fire

Accumulative: In a classic mode, take out 5 UAV

Users have to complete the following mission to receive 6x Specter Badges and 2x Scanners from the Weekly Missions.

As mentioned earlier, players can destroy the UAV with a few gunshots. Hence, to complete it, they would have to start a classic match and take down 5 UAVs.

Users can also check the following video to learn more about how they can gun down a UAV in Free Fire:

