How to get free rewards through Time Traveller Top Up event in Free Fire

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale title developed and published by Garena. The title enjoys a vast player base worldwide that actively play it and participates in various events. Some events offer players an opportunity to attain multiple exclusive in-game items at a discounted rate or sometimes even for free.

The developers have recently added the Time Travellers Travellers Top Up event, which offers players multiple exclusive rewards for purchasing the in-game currency – diamonds.

This article provides a detailed explanation about this top-up event in Free Fire.

Free rewards in Time Traveller Top Up event in Free Fire

This event began on January 2nd, i.e., today, and will conclude on January 8th. The top rewards for the events are as follows:

Grenade – Time Travellers – Top-up 100 diamonds

M82B – Time Travellers – Top-up 500 diamonds

Blueprint: Time Travellers – Top-up 1000 diamonds

Players can follow the steps below to top-up diamonds and claim the rewards in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to first open the game and click on the ‘Diamond’ icon. Various top-up options will appear on their screens.

Press the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: Next, they can select the desired top-up option and make the payment with the method they have added on the Google Play Store.

Top-up options

Step 3: After the payment is successful, the diamonds will soon be credited to their account.

They will have to claim the top-up rewards manually. After the top-up is successful, users can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They must click the events (calendar) icon on the right side of the screen.

Click on the 'Calendar' icon

Step 2: They can navigate through the events tab and tap the ‘Top-up Promo’ option.

Time Travellers Top Op

Step 3: They have to press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain the items.

