Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Bilash Gaming: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

The content creation and streaming related to Free Fire has become a viable career option for many gamers worldwide, making several YouTubers rise to prominence.

Amitbhai and Bilash Gaming are two famous figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Biraj: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has been featured in a total of 7251 squad matches and has won 2049 of them, maintaining a win rate of 28.25%. He has secured 18793 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.61.

Advertisement

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3897 games and has triumphed in 694 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 17.80%. With a K/D ratio of 3.17, he has notched 10156 frags.

Lastly, the player has 3120 solo matches to his name and has bagged 255 wins at a win percentage of 8.17%. He has killed 6849 opponents in these matches, managing a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has participated in 369 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 72 Booyahs, having a win rate of 19.51%. He has 988 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.33.

The YouTuber has played 179 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 26 of them, with a win ratio of 14.52%. In the process, he has secured 574 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Apart from this, Desi Gamers also has six wins in 64 solo games, managing a win percentage of 9.37%. He has also registered 196 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Advertisement

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has taken part in 15202 squad games and has bettered his foes on 5887 occasions, which comes to a win ratio of 38.72%. He has bagged 73466 kills for a K/D ratio of 73466 with a K/D ratio of 7.89.

In the 2879 duo matches, the YouTuber has clinched 758 games for a win percentage of 26.32. He has racked up 10364 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The player has 172 first-place finishes in 1574 solo games, translating to a win ratio of 10.92%. With 3566 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Bilash Gaming has been featured in 385 squad matches and has 84 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 21.81%. He has amassed 2035 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.76.

The YouTuber has also participated in 169 duo games and has triumphed in 29 of them, equating to a win percentage of 17.15. He has secured up to 847 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 6.05.

Apart from this, the player has competed in 44 solo games and has a win tally of 10 matches for a win ratio of 22.72%. In these matches, he has 235 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 6.91.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire.

When we look at their lifetime stats, Bilash Gaming is relatively better in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

Coming to the ranked stats, it is the same case. Bilash Gaming is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in all the modes.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Heroshima YT: Who has better stats in Free Fire?