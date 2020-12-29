Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs M8N: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has managed to establish an enormous audience worldwide, which has broadened the avenues of streaming and game-related content creation.

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, and M8N, are among a few of the well-known Free Fire content creators. They boast 7.39 million and 5.43 million subscribers, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7461 squad matches and has emerged on top in 2102 games, equating to a win ratio of 28.17%. With 19384 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The YouTuber has played 3949 duo games and has stood victorious in 705 of them at a win rate of 17.85%. He has notched 10317 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The player has 259 first-place finishes in 3164 solo matches, which comes to a win percentage of 8.18%. He has eliminated 6985 foes and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has been featured in 94 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of 31 games, which translates to a win rate of 32.97%. He has bagged 256 kills and has ensured a K/D ratio of 4.06.

The YouTuber has taken part in 11 duo games and has clinched four of them for a win rate of 36.36%. He has secured 39 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.57.

The player also has three solo matches to his and has clinched one of them, having a win rate of 33.33%. In this process, he has 24 kills for a K/D ratio of 12.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N has participated in 13018 squad matches to date and has outplayed his foes in 1528 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 11.73%. He has precisely 39700 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.46.

The player has 780 Booyahs in 3046 duo games, ensuring a win ratio of 25.60%. With a K/D ratio of 5.26, he has 11930 kills.

The content creator has engaged in 1273 solo games and has remained undefeated on 215 occasions, retaining a win rate of 16.88%. He has racked up 4136 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, M8N has made 86 appearances in the squad games and has triumphed in four of them, sustaining a win ratio of 1.65.

The YouTuber has participated in 29 duo games and has remained unbeaten on five occasions, with a K/D ratio of 17.24%. He has registered 78 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The player also has one solo game to his name and has a single kill in that match.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime solo and duo matches, M8N has a lead in terms of win rate and K/D ratio. At the same time, Amitbhai has an edge in the squad matches.

It is not possible to compare the stats of the solo matches in the ongoing ranked season as they haven't played many solo games. While in the squad and duo matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio and higher win rate.

