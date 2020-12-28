B2K vs White444: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has amassed a massive player base across the world, which also serves as an audience for the content creators and streamers. Born2Kill, aka B2K, and White444 are two popular YouTubers from Tunisia and Morocco, respectively. They are known for their incredible skills and eccentric gameplay.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: Sudip Sarkar's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

B2K has participated in 7887 squad matches and triumphed in 1438, ensuring a win ratio of 18.23%. He has amassed 45701 kills and has a K/D ratio of 7.09.

The content creator has 2303 duo games to his name and has got the better of foes on 393 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 17.06%. He has racked up 9452 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Advertisement

He has 169 first-place finishes in 1391 solo matches, upholding a win rate of 12.14%. The YouTuber has accumulated 4547 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has engaged in 5 squad games and has a single victory with a win ratio of 20%. With a K/D ratio of 5.75, he has 23 kills.

Apart from this, Born2Kill hasn't played any other ranked match.

White444’s Free Fire ID and stats

Advertisement

His Free Fire ID is 1133099286.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

White444 has competed in 1589 squad games and has bettered his foes in 258 of them, having a win rate of 16.23%. He has bagged 2834 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.13.

He has featured in 453 duo games to date and has clinched 52 of them, retaining a win rate of 11.47%. The YouTuber has eliminated 883 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.20.

The internet star also has 34 Booyahs in 496 solo matches, equating to a win percentage of 6.85%. With 814 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 1.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The content creator has featured in 47 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has come out on top in 5 of them, managing a win rate of 10.63%. He has notched 84 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.

Advertisement

He has two solo and four duo matches to his name but is yet to secure a victory in these matches. But he has four frags in the latter at a K/D ratio of 1.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

B2K has a better K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches.

It is impossible to compare the solo and duo stats in the ongoing ranked season since both haven’t played the matches yet. In the ranked squad matches, B2K has an edge on both counts.

Also read: Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more