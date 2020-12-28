Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Garena Free Fire is one of the leading mobile battle royale titles and was among the most-watched games live on YouTube in 2020. Kutty Gokul is a prominent Tamil Free Fire content creator.

He is quite prevalent in the community and boasts a subscriber count of over 525k. This article looks at his in-game and other details.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs SRV Biraj: Who has better stats i

Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 821845835.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Kutty Gokul has competed in 7282 squad matches and has come out on top 1690 times, having a win percentage of 23.20%. With 21023 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.76.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 1360 games to his name and has 328 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 24.11%. He has secured 3655 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Advertisement

Lastly, the content creator has featured in 950 solo matches and has a win tally of 86, retaining a win rate of 9.05%. In the process, he has notched 1925 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the Tamilian has participated in 9 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 4 of them, equating to a win ratio of 44.44%. He has eliminated 33 enemies for a K/D ratio of 6.60.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played three matches and has accumulated two frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 0.67.

The internet star has also appeared in 7 solo games and has a single Booyah, which comes down to a win percentage of 14.28%. With a K/D ratio of 3.17, he has racked up 19 kills.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Advertisement

His YouTube channel

Kutty Gokul started creating content on his YouTube channel – ‘Gaming With Kutty Gokul’ – over one and a half years ago, back in May 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 356 videos on his channel and has garnered 28.88 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Kutty Gokul is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

Also read: Total Gaming's Free Fire roster: In-game ID, stats, K/D ratios, and more