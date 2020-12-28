SK Sabir Boss vs SRV Biraj: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and SRV Biraj are two prominent names in the Free Fire community and are known for their impressive gameplay in the battle royale sensation.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26468 squad games and has emerged victorious in 8675 of them, making his win rate 32.77%. He has eliminated 93813 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.27.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 2912 duo games and has won on 603 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.70%. He is just 11 frags short of the 7900 kills and has a K/D ratio of 3.42.

SK Sabir Boss has 141 Booyahs in 1587 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.88%. He has also eliminated 3220 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 115 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 35 victories, translating to a win rate of 30.43%. He has accumulated 196 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.45.

The popular content creator has also played 35 duo games and has won on seven occasions, making his win rate 20%. He has notched 96 kills in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SRV Biraj's Free Fire ID and stats

SRV Biraj's Free Fire ID is 540744237.

Lifetime stats

SRV Biraj's lifetime stats

SRV Biraj has played 2034 squad games and has won 359 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.64%. With 3757 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.24.

SRV Biraj has 87 victories in 843 duo games, making his win rate 9.22%. He has bagged 1646 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.92.

SRV Biraj has also played 391 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 21 of them, maintaining a win rate of 5.37%. He has racked up 820 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SRV Biraj's ranked stats

SRV Biraj has played 62 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on seven occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.29%. He has 184 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.35.

SRV Biraj hasn't played any other ranked match in the current ranked season.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and SRV Biraj have impressive stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has relatively better stats than SRV Biraj.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo matches as SRV Biraj is yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the ranked squad games, SRV Biraj has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

