Ankush FREEFIRE vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush FREEFIRE and Nobru are two of the most well-known figures in the Free Fire community. They regularly upload engaging content related to the battle royale game on their YouTube channels. The latter is also a professional Free Fire player.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 21154 squad games and has won on 8730 occasions, translating to a win rate of 41.26%. He has notched up 76817 kills in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.18.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3055 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 1218 of them, making his win rate 39.86%. He has bagged 11397 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.20.

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 915 solo matches and has won 122 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.33%. He has secured 2552 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has 177 Booyahs in 253 squad matches in the ongoing ranked matches, translating to a win rate of 69.96%. He has racked up 1122 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 14.76.

The content creator has also played 17 duo matches and has won 6 of them, maintaining a win rate of 35.29%. With 86 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 7.82.

Ankush FREEFIRE has played one solo match and has five kills in the mode.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has played 9043 squad matches and has triumphed in 1985 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.95%. He has accumulated 22476 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The popular content creator also has 377 victories in 2469 duo matches, making his win rate 15.26%. He has 7755 frags in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.71.

Nobru has played 4621 solo games and has emerged victorious in 697 of them, translating to at a win rate of 15.08%. With a K/D ratio of 4.72, he has 18512 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

Nobru has played 36 squad matches and has secured six victories in the ongoing ranked season, making his win rate 16.66%. He has registered 140 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.67 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played two duo matches and has a single victory to his name. He killed 17 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 17.

Nobru has remained unbeaten in the one solo match he has played in the current ranked season. He has ten kills in this match, with a K/D ratio of 10.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Ankush has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Nobru. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Nobru has relatively better stats than Ankush.

Since the ranked season began just a few days ago, it is impossible to compare the solo and duo stats of Ankush and Nobru, with the duo not having played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ankush FREEFIRE has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Nobru.

