Jonty Gaming's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

The unprecedented growth of Free Fire has paved the way for the game's overall development, including the field of esports and content creation centered around it.

Ajay Saini, aka Jonty Gaming, is a professional Free Fire player and a renowned content creator. He was part of the Critical EliteX that stood second at FFIC Grand finals. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489, and his in-game name is AB-JONTY FF.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has engaged in 14074 squad games and has bettered his foes in 5788 of them, upholding a win rate of 41.12%. In these matches, he has notched 47449 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.73.

The YouTuber has been featured in 1856 duo matches and has outdone his foes in 486 of them, having a win rate of 26.18%. He has eliminated 6051 opponents at a K/D ratio of 26.18%.

The professional player has also participated in 4072 solo games and has emerged on top on 638 occasions, managing a win rate of 15.66%. With 11838 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has played in 90 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has clinched 29 of them, having a win percentage of 32.22%. He has amassed 178 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.92.

The professional player also has nine duo matches to his name and has emerged victorious in two of them, retaining a win rate of 22.22%. He has 14 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of two.

The YouTuber has also played a single solo match but is yet to register a kill and secure a victory.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His Device

Jonty Gaming uses the ASUS ROG PHONE 2 to play Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming started creating content on YouTube over two years ago, back in November 2018. Since then, he has regularly posted content on his YouTube channel and has amassed over 125 million views combined.

Jonty Gaming boasts a subscriber count of over 2.49 million. Click here to visit his channel.

The YouTuber also runs a second channel named "Global Jonty."

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

He has a Discord server as well, which can be joined by clicking here.

