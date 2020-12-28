Sudip Sarkar's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Since its conception, Garena Free Fire has seen gradual growth and has expanded in popularity and player base worldwide. Many players have started creating content related to the title across various platforms.

Sudip Sarkar is an immensely popular Indian Free Fire content creator. He currently has an enormous subscriber count of over 848k. This article takes a look at his in-game stats and other details.

Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Sudip Sarkar has featured in 29031 squad matches and managed to come out on top on 8880 occasions, having a win percentage of 30.58%. With 109128 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.42.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1301 games and has remained unbeaten in 173 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 13.29%. In the process, he has bagged 3369 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.99.

The content creator has played 1293 solo matches and bettered foes in 113, which comes down to a win rate of 8.73%. He has eliminated 3184 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.70.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has competed in 310 squad games and has 233 first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 75.16%. He has accumulated 1354 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 17.58.

The internet star has appeared in 25 duo matches and has a win tally of 14, retaining a win percentage of 56%. With a K/D ratio of 10.18, he has notched 112 frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Sudip Sarkar started his journey in content creation on YouTube around one and a half years back, and the first video on his channel dates back to July 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 281 videos and has garnered over 35 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

