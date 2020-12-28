How to update new Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The battle royale genre, in a way, has led to the rise of the mobile gaming community. Popular games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile have emerged as forerunners. They have gathered massive player bases worldwide.

Garena Free Fire has won numerous laurels, including Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020. The title offers three maps – Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. Around a week back, the developers announced that they would be releasing Bermuda's remastered version on January 1st.

The post read:

"Dear Survivors, It's time to pluck up your courage as the New Bermuda is coming to Free Fire and, along with it, is bringing a whole new change in the game! Get ready to explore the new battle in Free Fire. Don't forget to download the content in-game now!"

Players can download this revamped version in advance, which is what this article discusses.

Updating the Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to download this map:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and tap the 'Download Center' tab, as seen in the picture below:

Press the Download Center option

Step 2: Numerous resource packs will then appear on-screen.

Step 3: Gamers have to click the 'Download' icon, as shown in the photo below. The map will get downloaded soon.

Click the Download icon.

As mentioned earlier, Bermuda Remastered will be available from January 1st, 2021. Its download size is 85.81 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their devices before downloading it.

The New Beginning in Free Fire

Moreover, the developers have released the Calendar for 'The New Beginning' in Free Fire. Here is the timeline of events:

Winter Calendar Daily Rewards (December 25th, 2020 to January 1st, 2021)

Login Reward (January 1st, 2021)

New Map: Bermuda 2.0 (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Bermuda Treasure (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Bermuda Remastered Travels (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Map drop (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Discover the map (January 8th, 2021 to January 15th, 2021)

