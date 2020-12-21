Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SRV Aghori (Aghori Gaming): Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is among the most prominent faces in the Indian Free Fire community and boasts a subscriber count of over 7.17 million.

Aghori Gaming, popularly known by his in-game alias SRV Aghori, is a famous content creator and is also a part of the SURVIVORS☆☆☆ guild.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7344 squad matches and has managed to emerge on top on 2063 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 28.09%. He has secured 19071 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.61.

The player has won 699 of the 3932 duo games for a win rate of 17.77%. With 10259 kills, he has a K/D of 3.17.

Lastly, the content creator has 3156 solo matches to his name and has emerged victorious in 258 of them, having a win percentage of 8.17%. He has obtained 6957 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Desi Gamers has been featured in 463 squad games and has outperformed his foes in 84 of them at a win ratio of 18.14%. He has amassed 1253 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 211 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 31 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 14.69%. He has accumulated 676 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Amitbhai has also played 89 solo games and has triumphed in nine of them with a win rate of 10.11%. In the process, he has registered 292 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.65.

SRV Aghori’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 46454168.

Lifetime stats

SRV Aghori has engaged in 7720 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 1938 for a win percentage of 25.10%. He has racked up 18768 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The player has also competed in 2080 duo games and has triumphed in 343 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.49%. He has 5022 kills to his name and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Aghori has remained unbeaten in 290 games out of the 2511 solo matches, having a win ratio of 11.54%. He has eliminated 6399 foes and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Ranked stats

The well-known content creator has participated in 452 squad matches and has outplayed his foes on 96 occasions, which comes to a win rate of 21.23%. With a K/D ratio of 2.67, he has 951 kills.

Apart from this, SRV Aghori has also made 75 duo appearances and has clinched three games with a win rate of 4%. He has bagged 110 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.53.

Lastly, the player has a single Booyah in 38 solo games for a win percentage of 2.63%. He has knocked out 92 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.49.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Aghori Gaming has an edge in the solo lifetime matches, while Amitbhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in duo and squad matches.

Coming to the ranked stats, Desi Gamers is relatively better in the solo and duo matches. In the squad games, Aghori Gaming has a better win rate, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

